Tenn. Health Dept.: COVID-19 antivirals now more widely available

(Mike Osborne) — The Tennessee Department of health said this week that previously limited supplies of COVID-19 antiviral treatments are finally becoming more widely available statewide.

The medications are intended for use by patients at risk for severe complications.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says the supply of antivirals from Pfizer and Merck are now available at a growing list of pharmacies statewide.

The medications can’t be administered once a patient's symptoms become severe.

Anyone at high risk should contact a doctor for an antiviral prescription immediately upon receiving a positive COVID-19 test result.