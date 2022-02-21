© 2022 WMOT
13 months after the U.S. Capitol riot, Tennessee residents are still being charged in connection with the assault

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published February 21, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST
Federal authorities say these Capitol officer body cam photos show Jerry McKane Waynick of Dickson, County, Tenn., attempting to grab an officer's riot baton during an assault on officers Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

(Mike Osborne) — Two more Tennessee residents have been arrested for their part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors say Dickson County residents Jerry and Mark Waynick have been charged with four counts each, including assault on Capitol Police Officers.

Authorities say they identified the father and son in dozens of social media post photos and surveillance video.

The two men allegedly participated in confrontations with police on the capitol steps and also breached the capitol building.

Thirteen months on, a total of 20 Tennessee residents have been charged in connection with the riot.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
