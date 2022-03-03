Striking new evidence points to seafood market in Wuhan as pandemic origin point

Was it a few raccoon dogs, inside a metal cage and stacked on top of a chicken coop? Or perhaps a lone red fox, curled up in the corner of his cage. Could one of these wild animals have triggered the entire COVID-19 pandemic late in 2019?

Over the weekend, an international team of scientists published two extensive papers online, offering the strongest evidence to date that the COVID pandemic originated in animals at a market in Wuhan. Specifically, they conclude that the virus most likely jumped from a caged wild animal into people at the Huanan Seafood Market, where a huge COVID outbreak began in December 2019.

Scientists who weren't involved in the research papers are calling the new data "very convincing" and a "blow" to the lab-leak theory – that the virus somehow escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which does research on coronaviruses. In reaction to the papers, they say the newly published data is tipping the scales toward wildlife sold at the market.

"The studies don't exclude other hypotheses entirely," says virologist Jeremy Kamil, who's at Louisiana State University Health Shreveport and not involved in this research. "But they absolutely are pushing it toward an animal origin."

Neither of the papers provide the smoking gun – that is, an animal infected with the virus at a market.

But they come close. They provide photographic evidence of wild animals, which can be infected with and shed SARS-CoV-2, sitting in the market in late 2019 – like raccoon dogs and a red fox.

What's more, the caged animals are shown in, or near, a stall where scientists found SARS-CoV-2 virus on a number of surfaces, including on cages, carts, and machines that process animals after they are slaughtered at the market.

The papers are preliminary. They still need to be reviewed by outside scientists. But if the analyses turn out to be accurate, the new data paint an incredibly detailed picture of the early days of the pandemic. Photographic and genetic data pinpoint a specific stall at the market where virus likely was transmitted from an animal into people. And a new genetic analysis estimates the time, within weeks, when not just one but two spillovers occurred. It predicts the virus jumped into people once in late November or early December and then again in a few weeks late.

So now, for the first time, the timing of the earliest known COVID infections coincide almost exactly with the timing of the outbreak at the seafood market, which began in early December and likely involved hundreds of people working or shopping at the market. That outbreak also spilled over into the surrounding community, as one of the new studies shows.

/ Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images / Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images Members of staff of the Wuhan Hygiene Emergency Response Team investigate the shuttered Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market on January 11, 2020 after it was linked to cases of COVID-19.

At the same time, the Chinese CDC found two different variants of the virus inside the market. And an independent study, led by virologists at the University of California, San Diego, suggests these two variants didn't evolve in people because throughout the entire pandemic, scientists have never detected a variant linking the two together. Altogether, the new studies suggest that, most likely, the two variants evolved inside animals.

/ University of Arizona / University of Arizona Michael Worobey is a top virus sleuth. He's tracked the origins of the 1918 flu, HIV and now SARS-CoV-2. Worobey is a research professor in the Department of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology at the University of Arizona.

Evolutionary biologist Michael Worobey helped to lead two of the studies and has been at the forefront of the search for the origins of the pandemic. He has spent his career tracking down the origin of pandemics, including the origin of HIV and of the 1918 flu.

Back in May, Worobey signed a letter, calling for an investigation into the lab-leak theory. But then, through his own investigation, he quickly found data supporting an animal origin.

This week, NPR spoke to Worobey, who's at the University of Arizona, to understand what the data in these new studies tells us about the origin of SARS-CoV-2; how, he believes, the data may shift the debate about the lab-leak theory; and the significance of photos taken five years before the pandemic. Here are key points from the conversation, which has been edited for clarity and length.

Live animals that are susceptible to COVID were in the market in December 2019

Worobey: "It's clear-cut these wild, live animals, including raccoon dogs and red foxes, were in the market. We have photographic evidence from December 2019. A concerned customer evidently took these photos and videos of the market on December 3 and posted them on Weibo [because it was illegal to sell certain live animals]. The photos were promptly scrubbed. But a CNN reporter had communicated directly with the person who took the photos. I was able to get in touch with this reporter, and they passed on those photos from the source. So we don't completely verify the photos."

/ Worobey and Holmes et al. / Worobey and Holmes et al. An anonymous user on the Chinese social media platform Weibo posted pictures of live animals for sale in the southwest corner of the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, in 2019.

/ Worobey and Holmes et al. / Worobey and Holmes et al. Researchers investigating the origins of the SAR-CoV-2 virus are including these images in a forthcoming academic paper that pinpoints the southwest corner as the most probable origin point of the pandemic.

Live susceptible animals were held in a stall where SARS-CoV-2 was later detected on a machine that processed animals in the market

Worobey: "We analyzed a leaked report from the Chinese CDC detailing the results of this environmental sampling. Virtually all of the findings in the report matched what was in the World Health Organization's report. But there was some extra information in the leaked report. For example, there was information not just on which stalls had virus in them – or had samples positive for SARS-CoV-2 – but also how many samples in a given stall yielded positive results.

"We found out that one stall actually had five positive samples – five surfaces in that stall had virus on them. And even better, in that particular stall, the samples were very animal-y. For example, scientists found virus on a feather/hair remover; a cart of the sort that we see in photographs that are used for transporting cages; and best of all, a metal cage in a back room.

"So now we know that, when the national public health authorities shut down the market and then sampled the surfaces there, one of the surfaces positive for SARS-CoV-2 was a metal cage in a back room.

"What's even weirder – it turns out that one of the co-authors of the study, Eddie Holmes, had been taken to the Huanan market several years before the pandemic and shown raccoon dogs in one of the stalls. He was told, 'This is the kind of place that has the ingredients for cross-species transmission of dangerous pathogens.'

"So he clicks photos of the raccoon dogs. In one photo, the raccoon dogs are in a cage stacked on top of a cage with some birds in it.

"And at the end of our sleuth work, we checked the GPS coordinates on his camera, and we find that he took the photo at the same stall, where five samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

"So we connected all sorts of bizarre kinds of data. Together the data are telling a strong story."

/ Eddie Holmes / Edward Holmes These two photos, taken in 2014 by scientist Eddie Holmes, show raccoon dogs and unknown birds caged in the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China. GPS coordinates of these images confirm that the animals were housed in the southwest corner of the market where researchers found evidence of the virus in January 2020.

Earliest known cases of COVID, even not directly related to individuals who had been in the market, radiate out from the market

Worobey: "With a virus, such as SARS-CoV0-2, which causes no symptoms or mild symptoms in most people, you don't have any chance of linking all the early cases to the site where the outbreak started. Because the virus is going to quickly spread to people outside of wherever it started.

"And yet, from the clinical observations in Wuhan, around half of the earliest-known COVID cases were people directly linked to the seafood market. And the other cases, which aren't linked through epidemiological data, have an even closer geographical association to the market. That's what we show in our paper.

"It's absurd how strong the geographical association is [to the market]."

NPR: Absurd? How? In the sense that the seafood market is so clearly bull's eye center of this outbreak?

Worobey: "Yes. And I don't understand how anyone could not be moved, at least somewhat, by that data, and then take this idea [of an animal origin] seriously, especially given the other things we've found in these studies."

/ Getty Images / Getty Images The view of Huanan seafood market on July 16, 2021 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

The virus jumped into people right before the outbreak in the market

Worobey: "For example, our new genetic analysis tells us that this virus was not around for very long when the cases occurred at the market. For example, the earliest known patient at the market had an onset of symptoms on December 10, 2019. And we can estimate that at that point in time, there were only about 10 people infected with the virus in the world and probably fewer than 70.

"So if the pandemic didn't start at the market, one of the first five or 10 people infected in the world was at the market. And how do you explain that?

"You have to remember, Wuhan is a city of 11 million people. And the Huanan market is only 1 of 4 places in Wuhan that sold live animals, susceptible to SARS-CoV-2, such as raccoon dogs."

It's highly unlikely that the first COVID outbreak would occur at the market if there weren't a source of the virus there

Worobey: "Step back and think, 'Where is the first cluster of a new respiratory infection going to appear in this city?' It could appear at a market. But it could also appear at a school, a university or a meatpacking plant."

NPR: Or a biotech conference?

Worobey: "Yes. In Washington state, SARS-CoV-2 first appeared in a nursing home. In Germany, it was at an auto-parts supplier.

"There are thousands, perhaps 10,000 other places at least as likely, or even more likely, to be the place where a new pathogen shows up. And yet, in Wuhan the first cluster of cases happens to be one of the four places that sells live animals, out of 10,000 other places. If you're not surprised by that, then I don't think you're understanding the unlikelihood that that presents."

NPR: So what is the likelihood of that coincidence happening – that the first cluster of cases occurs at a market that sells animals known to be susceptible to SARS-CoV-2, but the virus didn't actually come from the market?

Worobey: "I would put the odds at 1 in 10,000. But it's interesting. We do have one analysis where we show essentially that the chance of having this pattern of cases [clustered , around the market], is 1 in 10 million [if the market isn't a source of the virus]. We consider that strong evidence in science.

"The analyses that we've done are telling a very strong story.

"The evidence is amongst the best we have for any emerging virus."

NPR: Really?

Worobey: "It's important to note we haven't found a related virus from the intermediate host. But we have a bunch of other evidence.

"And the data zeroing in on the Huanan market, to me, is as compelling as the data that indicated to John Snow that the water pump was poisoning people who used it. [John Snow was a doctor in London, who helped to launch the field of outbreak investigations by figuring out the source of a cholera outbreak in the city in the mid 19th century]."

Making these findings brought tears.

Worobey: "Sometimes you have these rare moments where you're maybe the only person on Earth who has access to this kind of crucial information. As I just started to figure out that there were more cases around the market than you can expect randomly, I felt that way. And no exaggeration, that moment – those kinds of moments – bring a tear to your eye."

