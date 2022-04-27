© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee delays providing details on postponed death row execution

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 27, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT
220405 OSCAR SMITH MUG SHOT.jpg
TDOC
/
Tenn. Death Row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee's spokesperson says the Republican will release more details on Monday surrounding why he abruptly canceled the execution of Oscar Smith, delaying his previous plan to reveal the reasons this week.

Casey Black said in an email Tuesday that the governor’s office will “be releasing more information and action steps.”

The governor’s office pointed to the pending adjournment of the GOP-controlled General Assembly as a reason to push back divulging execution details.

Last week, Lee issued a statement saying there had been an “oversight in preparation for lethal injection” as he granted a temporary reprieve to the 72-year-old Smith.

A day later, he said the reprieve was needed because of a “technical oversight,” without explaining further.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne