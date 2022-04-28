Albuquerque police release footage of a school bus crash

A new video released by the Albuquerque Police Department sheds light on the frightening moments when a car crashed into a school bus in New Mexico in February.

The driver of the Ford Mustang that crashed into the bus was allegedly racing another Ford Mustang, according to police. One witness estimated that the cars hit speeds of 110 miles per hour; the posted speed limit for the area of the crash is 40 miles per hour.

The recently-released video analyzed by NPR shows the terrifying impact of the Feb. 23 crash from inside the school bus. About 23 children were riding the bus at the time of the incident.

KRQE published footage from the video provided by police.

The video shows that, at one moment, the young children were talking and laughing. Then a child lets out a scream and the bus pitches to one side, throwing the kids across the bus and on top of one another.

Seven children were transported to area hospitals following the crash, the police said.

The driver that crashed into the bus, Mario Perez, was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital for a broken femur, according to police.

/ Albuquerque Police Department / Albuquerque Police Department Mario Perez was allegedly engaged in a street race with another driver when he crashed into a school bus.

Perez spent time in the hospital, was arrested upon his release, and was charged with great bodily harm by vehicle, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. He was released from jail pending trial.

The driver of the other Ford Mustang allegedly took off following the crash. The investigation is still ongoing.

According to the National Safety Council, riding in a school bus is safer than walking or riding in a car.

In 2020, about 4,800 people were injured in school bus-related crashes nationwide, according to the group.

