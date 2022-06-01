Pandemic impact housing aid opportunity ending for Metro Nashville residents

(Mike Osborne) — Special housing assistance for Metro Nashville residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is about to end.

If you’re having trouble making rent, mortgage payments, or property taxes due to the health crisis the Metropolitan Action Commission can help. But you’ll need to get your application in using the online HOPE rental assistance portal by no later than July first.

The commission says in a press statement that, to date, it’s distributed well over $56 million in rental aid to help Metro families stay in their homes.

Get your applications started here.

