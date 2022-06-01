© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pandemic impact housing aid opportunity ending for Metro Nashville residents

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published June 1, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT
220601 thda rent aid ending.jpg
thda.org
/

(Mike Osborne) — Special housing assistance for Metro Nashville residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is about to end.

If you’re having trouble making rent, mortgage payments, or property taxes due to the health crisis the Metropolitan Action Commission can help. But you’ll need to get your application in using the online HOPE rental assistance portal by no later than July first.

The commission says in a press statement that, to date, it’s distributed well over $56 million in rental aid to help Metro families stay in their homes.

Get your applications started here.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne