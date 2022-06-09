© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

CMA Fest returns to downtown Nashville Thursday after 2 year pandemic hiatus

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published June 9, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT
220609 cma fest photo.png

(Mike Osborne) — CMA Fest launched Thursday morning in Nashville following a two year pandemic forced hiatus.

The first performances got underway on the festivals six stages downtown just before 10 a.m.

Tourism officials said they expect some 200,000 to 300,000 fans to attend over the course of the four day festival.

Given the recent rash of mass shootings, including two recent incidents in Chattanooga,, security is a big concern.

Local media quote Metro Police saying they have what the department calls a “robust” security plan in place. MNPD says some 200 officers will be on duty downtown.

Brittney Spencer, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, and Keith Urban are scheduled to headline Thursday night's show at Nissan Stadium.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne