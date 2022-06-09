CMA Fest returns to downtown Nashville Thursday after 2 year pandemic hiatus

(Mike Osborne) — CMA Fest launched Thursday morning in Nashville following a two year pandemic forced hiatus.

The first performances got underway on the festivals six stages downtown just before 10 a.m.

Tourism officials said they expect some 200,000 to 300,000 fans to attend over the course of the four day festival.

Given the recent rash of mass shootings, including two recent incidents in Chattanooga,, security is a big concern.

Local media quote Metro Police saying they have what the department calls a “robust” security plan in place. MNPD says some 200 officers will be on duty downtown.

Brittney Spencer, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, and Keith Urban are scheduled to headline Thursday night's show at Nissan Stadium.