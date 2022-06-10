© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee's lagging vaccination effort falls to new all-time lows

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published June 10, 2022
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee set some new pandemic records this past week and not the positive kind.

The state's vaccination rate has been falling for months, but this past week the number of Tennesseans getting their shots hit some new all-time lows.

State Health officials said Wednesday that just 3,500 state residents received their initial dose this past week, a new record low. Just 2,200 got a booster shot last week, another all-time low.

Eighteen months after vaccines for COVID-19 became available, just 51 percent of state residents are fully immunized against the virus.

Compare that to Rhode Island, where 83 percent of residents are now fully vaccinated.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT
