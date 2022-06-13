© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee high court won't put ousted GOP hopeful back on ballot

WMOT | By Associated Press, Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published June 13, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT
220613 robby starbuck campaign pic.jpg
starbuck2022.com
/
Robby Starbuck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s highest court has ruled that the state’s Republican Party did not violate open meeting laws when it ousted a congressional hopeful from the GOP primary ballot.

The Supreme Court’s ruling reverses a lower court’s decision that had ordered video producer Robby Starbuck back on the ballot after arguing the Tennessee Republican Party’s state executive committee failed to follow the state’s open meeting laws when it voted to punted Starbuck and others from the ballot in April.

Friday's ruling came the last day that candidates could be added to the ballot.

Starbuck’s attorneys have maintained the party’s decision to remove a candidate should be conducted in the open.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
