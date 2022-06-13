Tennessee high court won't put ousted GOP hopeful back on ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s highest court has ruled that the state’s Republican Party did not violate open meeting laws when it ousted a congressional hopeful from the GOP primary ballot.

The Supreme Court’s ruling reverses a lower court’s decision that had ordered video producer Robby Starbuck back on the ballot after arguing the Tennessee Republican Party’s state executive committee failed to follow the state’s open meeting laws when it voted to punted Starbuck and others from the ballot in April.

Friday's ruling came the last day that candidates could be added to the ballot.

Starbuck’s attorneys have maintained the party’s decision to remove a candidate should be conducted in the open.