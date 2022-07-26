© 2022 WMOT
Lawmakers, including some Republicans, eye exemptions to Tennessee's trigger law

WMOT | By Associated Press, Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published July 26, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT
Tennessee GOP Senators Rusty Crowe (left) and Randy McNally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (APWMOT) — Tennessee’s attorney general’s office says it’s still unknown when the state’s anti-abortion “trigger ban” will go into effect, but some state lawmakers are raising alarm that the ban has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest.

Republican Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s office initially said the state could begin enforcing the trigger law in mid-August, but nearly a month after making that estimate, a spokesperson said they were “not sure” if that timeline was still in place.

Republican Sen. Rusty Crowe is the chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee. He has said he thinks the statute should be tweaked during the next legislative session to prevent confusion inside the medical community.

However, Senate Speaker Randy McNally has said he sees no reason to change the laws current wording.

