Nashville Police asking public's help locating a murder suspect

(Mike Osborne) — Metro Nashville Police on Monday continued looking for a murder suspect they began searching for last week.

In a social media post made the day before Thanksgiving, MNPD named 17-year-old Alarenta Waters as a suspect wanted for the Nov. 14 murder of 19-year-old Terriana Johnson.

Police say they have a warrant for Johnson’s arrest on a charge of criminal homicide.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Alarenta Johnson are being asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers.