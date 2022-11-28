© 2022 WMOT
Nashville Police asking public's help locating a murder suspect

Published November 28, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST
Alarenta Waters is wanted by MNPD on a charge of criminal homicide.

(Mike Osborne) — Metro Nashville Police on Monday continued looking for a murder suspect they began searching for last week.

In a social media post made the day before Thanksgiving, MNPD named 17-year-old Alarenta Waters as a suspect wanted for the Nov. 14 murder of 19-year-old Terriana Johnson.

Police say they have a warrant for Johnson’s arrest on a charge of criminal homicide.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Alarenta Johnson are being asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers.