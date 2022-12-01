© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee Republicans ignore latest Trump drama

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published December 1, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST
221130 trump 2024 campaign logo.jpg
donaldjtrump.com
/
Former U.S. President Donald Trump

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s Republican leadership this week continued to ignore the latest drama surrounding former president Donald Trump.

It was one week ago that the former president had dinner with White Supremacist Nick Fuentes at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

In spite of widespread and bipartisan condemnation of the meeting, Gov. Bill Lee, the Speakers of the Tennessee Legislature, and the nine GOP members of the state’s Congressional delegation all remained silent on the issue.

Two full weeks after the former president launched his third bid for the White House, Trump still hasn’t received an endorsement from any of Tennessee’s top Republicans.

The social media posts of the state’s GOP leaders have focused instead on border policy, protests in China, and inflation.

