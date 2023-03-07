Share Your Story of Why and How You Support WMOT

Would you like to share your story about why you love and support WMOT? All you need to do is to tell this to us in a voicemail via our “talk to us” function on our app. Or attach a voice memo to wmot@mtsu.edu.

We’d like to know:

What keeps you listening? Why is WMOT important to you? As a member, why do you support WMOT?

Spend a minute or two writing down what you want to say or bullet points that you want to cover, then follow this format.

Hi, this is (first name) From (name of the community you live in. If you are from out of TN, please include the state)

Tell your story

Join me in supporting WMOT by making a contribution today at WMOT dot org, then click on the donate button

Thank you for your support of WMOT Roots Radio.