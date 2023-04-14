Iranian visual artist Shirin Neshat on how exile is a driving force in her work

About the Episode

Iranian artist Shirin Neshat is known for her images of women that pose probing questions about the female body within Islam and Iranian culture. This hour, she reflects on her life and work in exile.

Shirin Neshat is perhaps the most famous living Iranian artist in the world. She has lived in the United States, in exile from her native Iran, for most of her adult life. Neshat was born in Qazvin, Iran, a small city two hours from Tehran in 1957. In 1974, she was sent to the U.S. to complete her education. The Islamic Revolution in 1979 prevented her from returning to her country of origin for over a decade. This experience, living in exile and being caught between two cultures, is the driving force of Neshat's creative work. Her photographs, videos, and feature films offer a glimpse into the social, religious and political realities that shape her identity—and those of millions of Iranian and Muslim women.

Neshat's provocative and controversial work has been exhibited throughout the world and at many major international art exhibitions, including the XLVIII Venice Biennale, where she won the top prize in 1999. Her ﬁrst feature ﬁlm, Women Without Men, tells the stories of four women struggling to escape oppression in Tehran. It won her the Silver Lion for best director at the 2010 Venice Film Festival.

