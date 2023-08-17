Wired In with The Watson Twins, Full Set

Last month, The Watson Twins played to a packed house at Exit/In for WMOT's monthly Wired In series.

Relive the full performance on WMOT's Live Sessions page or check out the highlights in the playlist below.

Their setlist included: "Rolling Thunder", "Southern Manners", "Honky Tonk Heart", "That's What Sissy Said", "The Palace" with guest Brian Elmquist of The Lone Bellow, a cover of The Cure's "Just Like Heaven", "Holler", "Never Be Another You" and "Two Timin'".

