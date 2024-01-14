Photos: 100 days of the Israel-Hamas war

It's been 100 days since the deadly Hamas attack on Israel, which prompted Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

Israel says it aims to destroy Hamas. By Palestinian officials' tally, more than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, and about one in every 40 people there have been wounded in just three months. Hamas' Oct. 7 attack killed some 1,200 people in Israel.

We take a look at what has happened over the past 100 days.

Tsafrir Abayov / AP / AP Israeli police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Ariel Schalit / AP / AP Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Mohammed Dahman / AP / AP Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

/ Ayman Oghanna for NPR / Ayman Oghanna for NPR Hanna Tams (left) leads a dance class in his studio in East Jerusalem. Since October 7th, Tams says that he's been able to use dance to express himself amidst the oppression he feels as a Palestinian in Jerusalem. 'It's not easy," he says, "but I believe that it is really an important time to use dance.

/ Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR For NPR / Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR For NPR A house destroyed by Hamas in the Kfar Aza kibbutz in West Jerusalem, Israel.

Mohammed Dahman / AP / AP Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

/ Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR For NPR / Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR For NPR The family of Bilal Muhammed Saleh, an olive farmer who was killed by Israeli settlers, outside their home in As-Sawiya, occupied West Bank on Oct. 31, 2023.

Ohad Zwigenberg / AP / AP An Israeli firefighter kneels to compose himself after he and his colleagues extinguished cars set on fire by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

/ Maya Levin for NPR / Maya Levin for NPR Family of hostage Liri Albag protest outside the ministry of defense base on November 04, 2023 in Tel Aviv Israel.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP A Red Cross vehicle carrying Israeli hostages drives by at the Gaza Strip crossing into Egypt in Rafah on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

/ Anas Baba for NPR / Anas Baba for NPR At Mohammed Yousef al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, Palestinians mourned children and relatives from four different families killed in Rafah as Israel resumed its bombing campaign Friday morning in the Gaza Strip.

/ Tanya Habjouqa/NOOR for NPR / Tanya Habjouqa/NOOR for NPR In Beutunia, West Bank, released prisoners are greeted by chanting jubilant Palestinian crowds on Nov. 24, 2023.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

/ Tamir Kalifa for NPR / Tamir Kalifa for NPR Israelis holding their national flag watch as a helicopter, which transported newly released hostages that had been held in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attacks, leaves Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on November 28, 2023.

Mohammed Dahman / AP / AP Palestinians pray over bodies of people killed in the Israeli bombardment who were brought from the Shifa hospital before burying them in a mass grave in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip on Salah al-Din Street in Bureij, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Claire Harbage / NPR / NPR A young man sits by the fresh graves of the two teenagers and one twenty year old Killed in the recent Israeli drone strike in Jenin, occupied West Bank.

Hatem Ali / AP / AP Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to a hospital in Rafah, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

/ Tamir Kalifa for NPR / Tamir Kalifa for NPR The casket bearing the body of Sgt. Amit Hod Ziv, 19, who was killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack near the border with Lebanon in northern Israel, is carried at his funeral in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, on December 24, 2023.

/ Ayman Oghanna for NPR / Ayman Oghanna for NPR The Bethlehem Lutheran church's nativity scene. This year, it portrays a baby Christ born under rubble and wrapped up in a Palestinian keffieyeh. A feeling of sadness and solidarity has fallen upon Palestinian Christians this year. Last month, Bethlehem's Christian patriarchs, citing the devastating war in Gaza, announced the cancellation of public celebrations.

/ Maya Levin for NPR / Maya Levin for NPR Israeli soldiers work on artillery after coming out of Gaza on the Gaza border in Israel on Friday, Dec. 28, 2023.