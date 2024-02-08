Listen To WMOT's Grammy Winner Special

The Grammy Awards have been called "Music's Biggest Night" for I don't know how long, so I'm used to hearing that, but this time somehow, it really felt big. From the rare live performance by Tracy Chapman joining Luke Combs' on "Fast Car", to the emotional first ever Grammy performance by Joni Mitchell, surrounded by several artists who were part of the Joni Jam at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival, including Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell, Lucius and SistaStrings plus Blake Mills on guitar and Jacob Collier on piano. A live recording of Joni's set that year picked up the Grammy in the Folk Album category Sunday night. The recognition of so many types of roots music was huge at the 66th Grammy Awards. From Cajun and Zydeco to Bluegrass, Americana, Folk and Blues, you'll hear the varied sounds of Roots Music here, in WMOT's Salute to the 2024 Roots Music Grammy Winners.

- Ana Lee

