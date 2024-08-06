© 2024 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tropical storm Debby is moving through coastal Georgia

By Ayana Archie
Published August 6, 2024 at 4:35 AM CDT
Beach goers walk near the Tybee pier as wind and rain from Tropical Storm Debby start to come ashore, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Tybee Island, Ga.
Stephen B. Morton
/
AP
Beach goers walk near the Tybee pier as wind and rain from Tropical Storm Debby start to come ashore, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Tybee Island, Ga.

Tropical Storm Debby continued to move through Georgia early Tuesday and is expected to bring up to 25 inches of rain across parts of the Southeast, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the storm was 50 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia, with maximum winds of 45 miles per hour.

Storm surge and tropical storm advisories are in effect for the coastal region of the state, as well as parts of the coastal Carolinas.

The NHC forecasts the surge to range between 2 and 4 feet in those areas.

Some tornadoes are possible in coastal South Carolina between Tuesday night and early Wednesday Morning, the agency said.

Debby made landfall early Monday as a category-1 hurricane, touching down on Florida's Big Bend coastline about 5 miles west of the community of Steinhatchee.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Ayana Archie
[Copyright 2024 NPR]