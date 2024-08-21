Here’s who’s speaking on Day 3 of the DNC
Updated August 21, 2024 at 21:18 PM ET
The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.
Tim Walz will have his moment Wednesday night in Chicago. The Minnesota governor will accept the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nomination.
His speech will follow two days of celebration at the Democratic National Convention, including remarks by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama Tuesday night in which they warned against complacency in this election.
The main programming at the DNC is expected to run from around 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. CT). Here’s more on how to watch and follow along for updates.
We’ll update this page when the full program is released, but here are some highlights to watch for Wednesday night:
- Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former presidential candidate
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who has a close relationship with Walz
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, one of a number of Republicans speaking through the week in support of Harris
- Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, who fueled momentum to replace President Biden with Vice President Harris on the ticket
- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who also ran for president in 2020 and was considered for Harris’ running mate
- Former President Bill Clinton. Hillary Clinton spoke on Monday about past and future efforts to break the glass ceiling.
- Musical performers include John Legend and Stevie Wonder.
- Oprah Winfrey will be making a surprise appearance.
Thursday is the final night of the convention, culminating in Harris’ acceptance of the presidential nomination.
Here's the full program for Wednesday evening (all times in the local Central time zone):
5:30 PM
Call to Order
Alex Hornbrook
Executive Director of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
Gavel In
The Honorable Cory Booker
United States Senator, New Jersey
Invocation
Sri Rakesh Bhatt
Sri Siva Vishnu Temple
Bishop Leah D. Daughtry
The House of the Lord Churches
Pledge of Allegiance
Students from Moreland Arts & Health Sciences Magnet School from St. Paul, MN
National Anthem
Jess Davis
Presentation of Honorary Resolutions
The Honorable Jaime Harrison
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee
Joined by Vice Chairs The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ken Martin, Henry R. Muñoz III, Treasurer Virginia McGregor, and Finance Chair Chris Korge.
Remarks
Mini Timmaraju
President and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All
Remarks
Alexis McGill Johnson
President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund
Remarks
Cecile Richards
Reproductive Rights Champion
Remarks
Kelley Robinson
President of the Human Rights Campaign
Remarks
Jessica Mackler
President of EMILYs List
Remarks
María Teresa Kumar
Founding President and CEO of Voto Latino
Remarks
The Honorable Tom Suozzi
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
6:00 PM
Welcome Remarks
The Honorable Cory Booker
United States Senator, New Jersey
Joint Remarks
The Honorable Aftab Pureval
Mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio
The Honorable Cavalier Johnson
Mayor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Joint Remarks
Rashawn Spivey and Deanna Branch
Lead pipe removal advocates
Remarks
The Honorable Lisa Blunt Rochester
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaware
Remarks
The Honorable Grace Meng
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Three: Freedoms”
The Honorable Jared Polis
Governor of Colorado
Remarks
The Honorable Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida
Remarks
The Honorable Suzan DelBene
Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee
Remarks
The Honorable Keith Ellison
Attorney General of Minnesota
Remarks
The Honorable Dana Nessel
Attorney General of Michigan
Joint Remarks
Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg
Parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin
Performance
Maren Morris
American singer-songwriter
7:00 PM
Remarks
The Honorable Veronica Escobar
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Remarks
The Honorable Chris Murphy
United States Senator, Connecticut
Remarks
The Honorable Javier Salazar
Sheriff of Bexar County, Texas
Remarks
The Honorable Pete Aguilar
Chair of the House Democratic Caucus
Influencer Remarks
Carlos Eduardo Espina
Content creator
Remarks
Olivia Troye
Former Trump administration national security official
Remarks
The Honorable Geoff Duncan
Former Lieutenant Governor of Georgia
Remarks
The Honorable Bennie G. Thompson
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mississippi
Remarks
Sergeant Aquilino Gonell
Retired United States Capitol Police Officer
Remarks
The Honorable Andy Kim
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New Jersey
Influencer Remarks
Olivia Julianna
Content creator
Performance
Stevie Wonder
American singer-songwriter and musician
Remarks
Kenan Thompson and Guests on Project 2025
American comedian and actor
8:00 PM
Host Introduction
Mindy Kaling
Remarks
The Honorable Hakeem Jeffries
U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader
Remarks
The Honorable Bill Clinton
42nd President of the United States
Remarks
The Honorable Nancy Pelosi
Speaker Emerita of the U.S. House of Representatives
Remarks
The Honorable Josh Shapiro
Governor of Pennsylvania
Remarks
Alexander Hudlin
Jasper Emhoff
Arden Emhoff
Remarks
The Honorable Catherine Cortez Masto
United States Senator, Nevada
9:00 PM
Performance
Amanda Gorman
National Youth Poet Laureate
Remarks
The Honorable Wes Moore
Governor of Maryland
Remarks
The Honorable Pete Buttigieg
Performance
John Legend
American singer-songwriter
Sheila E.
American singer and drummer
Remarks
The Honorable Amy Klobuchar
United States Senator, Minnesota
Remarks
Benjamin C. Ingman
Former student of Governor Walz
Remarks
The Honorable Tim Walz
Governor of Minnesota
