Who will control the House? It’s down to these uncalled races

Updated November 09, 2024 at 22:42 PM ET

Control of the House is still too close to call, according to the Associated Press. There remain outstanding votes in California, where there are multiple competitive races.

Democrats need a net gain of four seats to win the majority.

Democrats have so far flipped four seats and are leading in two others of the nine remaining Republican-held competitive seats. This is a change from earlier because the Democrats have taken the lead in California’s District 27.

Republicans have flipped three and are leading in two of the eight remaining Democratic-held competitive seats.

If that all holds, Democrats would be +6 and Republicans +5 for a D+1 net gain in this election.

That would mean, Republicans would keep the House very narrowly with a three-seat majority, which is one less than their current margin.

