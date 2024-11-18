Pope calls for investigation into whether Israel's actions constitute genocide

Pope Francis has called for an investigation to determine if Israel's military attacks on Gaza constitute genocide. It's the first time he's suggested in public that Israel may be engaged in genocide.

Excerpts from a new book based on interviews with the pontiff were published in Rome on Monday. In one excerpt, Pope Francis publicly uses the word "genocide" in connection with Israel's actions in Gaza.

Francis said, "According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide."

In March, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese wrote a report stating there are "reasonable grounds" to believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. (NPR spoke with Albanese shortly after the report was released.)

In response to the Pope's comments, Israel's ambassador to the Holy See Yaron Sideman posted on X, "Following today's report in Vatican News: There was a genocidal massacre on 7 October 2023 of Israeli citizens, and since then, Israel has exercised its right of self-defense against attempts from seven different fronts to kill its citizens. Any attempt to call it by any other name is singling out the Jewish State."

The Pope has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Gaza, as well as for the release of the hostages and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza. Earlier, he suggested Israel's attacks are immoral and disproportionate.

Nearly 44,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

