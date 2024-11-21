Employer Match for WMOT

Many companies will match the gifts of their employees to qualifying charities like WMOT. Some double or triple the amount of your gift.

You can take your gift receipt to your company’s Human Resources Department where they can provide details and the matching gift form necessary to double the impact of your gift to WMOT.

Some of the local employers that will match their employees' donations include Truist Bank, Dell, Tyson Foods, Oracle Corporation, UBS and Bridgestone Americas. Thanks in advance for doubling your gift to WMOT.

Sustaining Members: please be advised your company will match your donation at the end of the calendar year, forms should be submitted in December.

Legal name:

WMOT / MTSU Foundation

Mailing address:

Box 3, 1301 E. Main St., Murfreesboro, TN 37132

Federal tax ID number:

62-0695507

