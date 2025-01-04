Funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter start today in Georgia

Updated January 04, 2025 at 11:06 AM ET

ATLANTA — Nearly a week of memorial plans for former President Jimmy Carter begins today, as the 39th president's remains will make one final trip from his hometown of Plains, Ga.

Carter died at home on Sunday at the age of 100.

The state funeral events begin at 10:15 a.m. ET Saturday, when Carter's family will meet at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in nearby Americus, Ga. Current and former leaders of Carter's Secret Service protection detail will carry his casket to a hearse.

Watch Saturday's events in Georgia honoring Carter:

The motorcade will drive through Plains, Ga., where Carter was born and spent most of his life, including a stop at his family's farm. From there, the motorcade will travel to Atlanta for a moment of silence at the Georgia State Capitol.

Grant Blankenship / GPB / GPB People watch as the hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter departs Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Carter had little national name recognition when he was elected president in 1976, having served in the Georgia Senate and one term as governor of the state before moving to the White House. After a crushing defeat in 1980, Carter returned home to Georgia and established the Carter Center, a humanitarian nonprofit that focuses on public health, democracy and other global issues.

At 4 p.m. ET Saturday, there will be a funeral service at the Center, and members of the public will be able to pay their respects as Carter lies in repose from 7 p.m. ET Saturday through 6 a.m. ET Tuesday.

After departing Atlanta Tuesday morning, Carter's remains will travel to Washington, D.C., to the U.S. Navy Memorial and the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.

After leaving the Capitol, Carter's motorcade will travel to the Washington National Cathedral for a National Funeral Service before a final flight back to Georgia.

There, a private funeral at Carter's Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains will be followed by interment at the family home in a private ceremony.

