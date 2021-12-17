Finally Friday From Home with Tammy Rogers and Thomm Jutz

Tammy Rogers and Thomm Jutz have a new music, including Christmas tunes and their project Surely We Will Be Singing.

The pair met in 2016 when seated at the same table at a music industry gala, yet their creative paths had run parallel for years. Rogers may be best known as a co-founder and fiddler in the Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band, The SteelDrivers. Meanwhile, Grammy nominated Jutz toured as a guitarist for Mary Gauthier, Nanci Griffith, and David Olney before developing a reputation as one of bluegrass music’s most prolific songwriters. At the end of that industry event, they exchanged phone numbers intending to write together sometime. Five years later, they’re still collaborating on a near-weekly basis. Among a catalog of more than 140 songs, they selected a dozen of the best for Surely Will Be Singing.

Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz perform "Lonesome Christmas", "Surely I Will Be Singing", "There Ain't Enough Time" and "Tree Of Life" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.