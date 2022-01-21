Finally Friday From Home with Lord Nelson and Rob Aldridge & The Proponents

Rob Aldridge and The Proponents, a band that calls Huntsville, Alabama home, performs songs from their newest project Mind Over Manners. Watch their four-song set including "Want It More", "Little Lou", "Mean Grass" and "This Time" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.

Southern rockers Lord Nelson recorded their new project, Transmission, in a converted barn in their home state of Virginia. Watch their four-song set including "Tooth and Nail", "Putting in the Time" and "Drag Me Down" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.

You can read more about these bands in Craig Havighurst's Finally Friday artist preview.