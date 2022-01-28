© 2022 WMOT
Finally Friday From Home

Finally Friday From Home with Margo Cilker and Adam Shoenfeld

WMOT
Published January 28, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST
Finally Friday

Portland Oregon singer-songwriter Margo Cilker performs songs from her latest project, Pohorylle including, "That River", "Broken Arm in Oregon", "Tehachapi" and "Flood Plain" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.

Guitarist and New Jersey native Adam Shoenfeld performs songs from his first solo album, All The Birds Sing. Set list includes: "All the Birds Sing", "Her Song", "Gettin' to Me" and "Upper Hand" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.

Read more about Margo Cilker and Adam Shoenfeld in Craig Havighurst's Finally Friday artist profile.

