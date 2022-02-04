Finally Friday From Home Sets from Doug Seegers and Good Morning Bedlam

Doug Seegers is an artist with an honesty that only comes from decades of pain. After years of addition and living on the streets, Seegers got sober and restarted his music career at the age of 60.

Seegers has returned to Nashville as a singer-songwriter and performs a set of songs from his home.

Set list: "Going Down To The River", "Baby Lost Her Way Home Again", "Rescue Somebody", "Give It Away".

Minneapolis folk group Good Morning Bedlam, winners of the 2019 John Hartford Memorial Festival Band Competition and solid touring band perform songs from their new project, 'Like Kings' for Finally Friday From Home.

Set list: "Haint Blue", "Blessed Boy", "Salt", and "Lulu".

Read more about this week's artists in Craig Havighurst's artist profile.