Finally Friday From Home with TK & The Holy Know-Nothings and The HawThorns

TK & The Holy Know-Nothings are led by Taylor Kingman, with a sound from the dive bar side of Americana according to Craig Havighurst's artist profile.

Pacific Northwest band, TK & The Holy Know-Nothings perform "Frankenstein", "Laid Down & Cried", "Just The Right Amount" and "Bottom Of The Bottle" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.

Husband-and-wife duo KP and Johnny Hawthorn formed their band in California but have since moved to Nashville where they create music and run independent record label Mule Kick Productions.

The HawtThorns perform "All The Right Reasons", "On The Way", "Baby It's A Gift" and "Broken Wings" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.



