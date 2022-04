Fun fact about Nashville and Friday is that back in 1972, you could have found Rodney Crowell and Marshall Chapman working at T.G.I. Fridays’ on Elliston Place, which back then was actually one of the hipper places in town. She was a server, and he was a dishwasher, which just goes to show ya. Another fun fact about Friday is that we have this weekly series where artists from around town and around the country set aside time to perform for y’all. We call it Finally Friday, and it’s cycling back again with finely tuned soul from Teddy Grossman and the smart Texas country of The Wilder Blue.