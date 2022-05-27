Finally Friday with Aaron Raitiere and The Accidentals

Aaron Raitiere (Ray-Tee-Air) is a lyricist, performer, and visual artist from Central Kentucky. He is highly sought after in the Nashville songwriting community for his unique ability to coax coherent and focused creative output from his co-writers. His debut album Single Wide Dreamer is a long-awaited dream realized by Raitiere with producers Miranda Lambert and Anderson East. Raitiere is a Grammy winner for his song “I’ll Never Love Again” performed by Lady Gaga in the movie “A Star Is Born.”

He has also successfully collaborated with artists such as Anderson East, The Oak Ridge Boys, Robert Randolph, Whiskey Myers, Montgomery Gentry, Miranda Lambert, Brent Cobb, Ashley Monroe, Randy Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Lori McKenna, Shooter Jennings, Natalie Hemby, Ed Sheeran, Avicii, and many others.

Paintings done by Aaron are currently hanging in businesses and homes all over the country. Raitiere graduated from Cornell University with a BA in American Studies and subsequently received an MFA in Recording Arts from MTSU.

Aaron Raitiere performs "Worst I Ever Had," "Single Wide Dreamer," "Dear Darlin," and "Cold Soup" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home series.

Long before glowing acclaim from NPR and Billboard, packed shows, unforgettable festival appearances, millions of streams, and collaborations with everyone from BTS to Contemporary Youth Orchestra, the journey of The Accidentals commenced in a public high school classroom in Traverse City, MI.

As the story goes, concertmaster violinist, Sav Buist, and cellist, Katie Larson, raised their hands at the request for volunteers to play a music boosters concert and wound up being musical soulmates. Ten years in they’ve established themselves as an internationally touring folk-rock band (with drummer Michael Dause), film composers, workshop leaders, arrangers, improvisers, engineers, and producers.

During the pandemic, Sav Buist’s DIY Guide to Livestreaming aided countless musicians, landed her spots on panels hosted by The Recording Academy and the Grammys, and was a bridge between her and Katie Larson with legendary writers like Kim Richey, Tom Paxton, and more.

The Accidentals perform "Leave it in the Dust," "Remain the Same," "Wide Open," and "Eastern Standard Time" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home series.