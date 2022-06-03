Finally Friday with Seth Walker and BJ Barham (American Aquarium)

Seth Walker is often cited as one of the most prolific contemporary Americana artists on the scene today. He’s a multi-dimensional talent who combines a gift for melody and lyrics alongside a rich, Gospel-drenched, Southern-inflected voice with a true blue knack for getting around on the guitar. His new studio album, I Hope I Know, produced by Jano Rix of The Wood Brothers, further builds upon this reputation.

Check out his Finally Friday from Home performance featuring songs "The Future Ain't What It Used To Be," "Remember Me," "Grab Ahold" and "High Time" from his new album.

Few songwriters swing the hammer as hard and precise as BJ Barham, lead singer, and songwriter for American Aquarium. It's a testament to the humility and trust of his bandmates that they take the back seat and allow his storytelling to drive his audience home. With a heavy tour the rest of the year and a backlist of brass-knuckled bangers, each will surely have their fair share of time at the wheel.

Check out his Finally Friday from Home performance featuring "Chicamacomico," "The First Year," "Waking Up The Echoes," and "All I Needed" from the forthcoming new Americana Aquarium album, 'Chicamacomico,' out June 10th.