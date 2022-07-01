Finally Friday with Ken Yates and Tray Wellington

All the way from Creemore, Ontario, Ken Yates, performs songs from his latest album today on Finally Friday from Home, including "The Big One," "Best Of The Broken Things," "The Future Is Dead" and "Don't Mean To Wake You" from his new album.

Cerulean captured his most intimate moments as Yates grieved his dying mother, creating a window into a deeply personal, yet universal experience, the result is a transcendent record that surges with intimate energy.

Hailing from Garner, NC, Tray Wellington fell head over heels with the banjo before heading off to East Tennessee State University’s legendary Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country program.

After performing all over the place with Cane Mill Road, he picked up a 2019 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year award, while the band won Momentum Band of the Year honors.

Wellington has led banjo workshops at Merlefest and Gray Fox festivals, performed on the IBMA’s 2020 World of Bluegrass Main Stage, and has appeared everywhere from David Holt’s PBS NC series to a BBC documentary series to being interviewed by W. Kamau Bell for his CNN series, United Shades of America.

Today he performs "Unknown Days Waltz," "Crooked Mind," "Gibbous Moon" and "Pond Mountain Breakaway."