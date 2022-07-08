Finally Friday with Suzie Brown and Nicki Bluhm

Singer-songwriter and Advanced Heart Failure/Heart Transplant cardiologist at Vanderbilt Hospital, Suzie Brown, released her latest album, Some See The Flowers, earlier this year to rave reviews. The songs were written during quarantine while she juggled work and raising two children. Luckily, her work schedule allows her to work for two weeks and then have the following two off, which makes her seem a little bit less super-human, but only a little.

The album features songs that pay homage or are thank you notes for all those before who paved her musical path, including soul singers/writers such as Bill Withers (whom she counts among major influences).

Catch her performance this week when she'll be performing the title track, "Some See The Flowers," "Bulletproof," "Till I Make It To You," and "Amen."

Nicki Bluhm has been a busy woman lately. The singer-songwriter just released her new album, Avondale Drive, which is a departure from her previous work, with a more experimental sound that draws influence from a variety of genres. But fans will still find the same catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics that they've come to expect from Bluhm.

Originally from San Francisco, Bluhm now calls Nashville home and recorded Avondale Drive in her actual home wth producer Jesse Noah Wilson's rich, vintage sound weaving through it all and featuring Oliver Wood on guitar. The album is a uniquely modern take on classic country rock and soul. The lyrics are sharp and witty, with an underlying theme of good old-fashioned honesty.

Bluhm will be performing "Love To Spare," "Sweet Surrender," "Wheels Rolling," and "Friends (How To Do It)" from her new album.

Tune in to WMOT 89.5 or listen via WMOT.org at 12 PM CST to catch Brown and Bluhm on this week's episode of Finally Friday from Home.