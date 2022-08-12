Finally Friday with We Banjo 3 and Jessica Willis Fisher

We Banjo 3, the Irish band known for their unique blend of traditional Irish music and contemporary Americana, have released their new album, Open the Road, which was produced by Grammy-winning producer Glyn Johns, and features a mix of original songs and traditional Irish tunes.

We Banjo 3’s two sets of brothers—Enda & Fergal Scahill and David & Martin Howley—share a musical intimacy that emanates in the rolling banjos, soaring fiddle and mandolin runs, and bright and vibrant guitar strums that swirl around propulsive vocals and perfect harmonies. The band has been praised for its inventive arrangements, tight musicianship, and ability to appeal to both traditional and mainstream audiences.

With their latest release, We Banjo 3 have once again delivered an artfully crafted and highly entertaining album. The band will be touring in support of Open the Road throughout the United States and Ireland in the coming months. Dates and ticket information can be found on the band's website.

Watch their Finally Friday from Home performance.

On Jessica Willis Fisher's new album, Brand New Day, the musician offers up a collection of immediately catchy and thought-provoking tracks. It's an impressive feat and one that is sure to solidify her place as one of today's most talented singer-songwriters.

Willis Fisher has a knack for penning lyrics that are both personal and relatable, and on Brand New Day she delivers some of her best work yet.

For 12 years, the Willis Clan was a family band that featured Jessica as their fiddle player and lead singer. They had two seasons of their own reality show on TLC, and in 2014 they appeared on America's Got Talent. Things were only looking up until her father, Toby Willis, was jailed on child rape charges. He's currently serving 40 years in prison while the rest of the family tries to recover from decades of sexual and physical abuse, which Fisher says started for her at around age three.

She has a memoir slated for release in November that will tackle that part of her life.

Over the past decade, Jessica Willis Fisher has continued to evolve as a songwriter and performer. Brand New Day is an album that resonates with listeners of all ages. With its mix of catchy melodies and thought-provoking lyrics, it is an impressive achievement from an artist who is clearly at the top of her craft. The record is a triumph from start to finish and is sure to cement her place as one of today's most talented singer-songwriters. Do not miss out on this incredible album.

Jessica Willis Fisher performs "Slow Me Down," "Fire Song," "My History," and "Brand New Day" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.