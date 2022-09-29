Michelle Rivers, Cecilia Castleman, & Dead Horses Featured on Final Finally Friday From Home

This week we are wrapping up our Finally Friday from Home series with a trio of outstanding talent.

On her latest release, Chasing Somewhere, singer-songwriter Michelle Rivers channels the inspiration she finds in the stunning mountains and pristine lakes and rivers surrounding her little town in the remote northwest corner of Montana. Drawing from the Americana and bluegrass cannon while adding a modern twist, Rivers and an all-star lineup - including Grammy-winning bass player Barry Bales (Alison Krauss), and CMA musician of the year fiddle player Jeneé Fleenor (Cody Johnson), Grammy-winning slide guitarist Al Perkins (Emmylou Harris) – have crafted a record that is as broad, wild, and beautiful as the American West it celebrates.

Cecilia Castleman, a 21-year-old native of Tennessee who has been writing music since she was 11 years old, just inked her first record deal with the indie powerhouse Glassnote Records. With the support of Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, her first single, “Lonely Nights,” makes for a solid introduction as it showcases her sharp songwriting skills. Inspired by artists like the Beatles, Brian Wilson, Fleetwood Mac, J.J. Cale, and Bonnie Raitt, Castleman started making music as a way to cope. She's only released two singles so far, but those songs have resulted in 181,415 monthly listeners on Spotify. We can't wait to hear the full album, and this week you'll get to hear her play two brand new songs.

The Milwaukee duo Dead Horses returned with Brady Street this year, their first full-length since the success of My Mother The Moon, which found them lauded by NPR and many more. This time around, we see Sarah Vos working alongside Daniel Wolff on personal and relatable songs while still bridging trad roots into the indie folk scene or any other experimental musical idioms. Whichever way you want to label them, these tunes sure do make for great listening!

Tune in on Friday at 12 PM CST to hear four songs from each artist for Finally Friday from Home.

On October 7th, WMOT presents Finally Friday will return to a weekly live show broadcast to celebrate music discovery and community. We are delighted to return to 3rd & Lindsley for the weekly lunchtime series. Shows are open to the public and are broadcast live on WMOT, plus they can be streamed at WMOT.org and on our new WMOT App.

Set times are 12:00pm, 12:45pm and 1:30pm. Ana Lee and Jessie Scott will split hosting duties.

