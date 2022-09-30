Finally Friday from Home with Michelle Rivers and Cecilia Castleman

From our final Finally Friday from Home series before we return to weekly live shows at 3rd & Lindsley starting October 7th, hear new music from Michelle Rivers and Cecilia Castleman.

Michelle Rivers performs "Chasing Somewhere," "Gone," "Going West," and "Flying South" for WMOT's Finally Friday from Home.

Cecilia Castleman performs "Lonely Nights," "Waiting On You," "Pick and Lose," and "It's Alright" for WMOT's Finally Friday from Home.