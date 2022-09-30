© 2022 WMOT
WMOT | By Rachel Hurley
Published September 30, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT
Finally Friday from Home with Michelle Rivers and Cecilia Castleman

From our final Finally Friday from Home series before we return to weekly live shows at 3rd & Lindsley starting October 7th, hear new music from Michelle Rivers and Cecilia Castleman.

Michelle Rivers performs "Chasing Somewhere," "Gone," "Going West," and "Flying South" for WMOT's Finally Friday from Home.

Cecilia Castleman performs "Lonely Nights," "Waiting On You," "Pick and Lose," and "It's Alright" for WMOT's Finally Friday from Home.

Rachel Hurley
Rachel Hurley is the Content Manager for WMOT, managing their website content and social media feeds. She currently travels and lives in an RV with her two dogs. She calls home any place she can plug into shore power.
