Liner Notes

So Long Summer, Hello Fall

WMOT | By Ana Lee
Published September 21, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT
Dog Days.jpg
Ana Lee
/
Dog Days

It’s the last day of summer, the Fall Equinox is tomorrow and the weather is responding accordingly. If you’re like me, it’s a mix of not wanting to let go of those last few warm sunny days and a welcoming of the change in seasons; that feeling you get when that first hint of cool in the air hits you. This was a weird summer, again. A series of stops and starts and stops again with the pandemic and being a playlist fiend, what else was I to do but get a bunch of summer songs together. My summertime playlist for 2021 inspired WMOT’s Tuesday Night Special tonight, “So Long Summer, Hello Fall”.

Hello Fall.jpg

It’s an hour show starting at 7pm and I hope you’ll join me as we move through summer and welcome autumn on the eve of the Fall Equinox. I also wanted to include my summertime playlist here for you so when you need a little brightness in your day, you can just click below and get over four hours of summertime tunes! Happy Fall and Happy Americana Fest!

Ana Lee
Ana Lee is the host and producer of "The Local Brew," a weekly radio show plus a live showcase for Nashville based artists. She hosts mid-days on 89.5 WMOT Roots Radio, Nashville, is a voice over artist and curator of musical experiences for events.
