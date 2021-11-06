Public Radio Music Day 2021

On November 10, 2021, WMOT, the noncomMUSIC Alliance and partner stations will host the second annual Public Radio Music Day.

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists, and other music industry members to celebrate and spread the word about the unique role noncommercial stations play in the music world both locally and nationally. This year, we’re paying tribute to the contributions made by public radio music stations to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WMOT will celebrate the day with our annual Public Radio Music Day Radio Festival. The festival features sets from our Howl at the Moon Pickin' Party for 9:06 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. with The HooDoo Men, Phoebe Hunt and Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen.

Sets filmed at The Purple Building in East Nashville follow with Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill at 12:06 p.m., Paul Thorn at 1 p.m. and Valerie June at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m. the festival is live with a music discovery set by the Imaginaries and a 4 p.m set from legendary Nashville artist, Lee Roy Parnell.

You can listen on the radio at 89.5 FM or stream it at WMOT.org or ask your smart speaker to play WMOT.

Video of the pre-recorded sets will be posted to LiveSessions.NPR.org. You can watch the live video stream of the Imaginaries and Lee Roy Parnell on WMOT.org.

About Public Radio Music

● A network of hundreds of local public radio music stations serve communities across America, reaching millions of listeners weekly

● On air, online, on video, on stage, and on-the-go, these local stations provide a platform for innovative music programming

● They celebrate genres heard only on public radio, from classical to jazz to the bluegrass, rock, alt-country, and other regional and eclectic sounds of Triple A

● From knowledgeable local hosts and expert curation to educational programs and community initiatives, local public radio music stations play an essential and often singular role in boosting artists and music discovery and in educating and enriching communities

About the noncomMUSIC Alliance

The noncomMUSIC Alliance celebrates public radio's role in connecting musicians, performers, and artists with the audiences who enjoy and support their music. We are an alliance dedicated to boosting the work of noncommercial public radio as an essential component of music discovery, curation, preservation, performance, and community.

The Alliance is committed to:

● Raising awareness of noncommercial music and its public service mission

● Advocating on behalf of noncommercial music stations

● Uniting public radio stations, listeners, artists and other music industry leaders who value noncommercial music

● Serving as a resource for public radio music stations