Listen: 'Mole Men' Radio Drama Starring Webb Wilder

Award-winning producer Steve Boyle was looking through his archives when he came across the master tapes for Mole Men, a two-hour neo-noir radio drama he produced twenty five years ago. It stars WMOT's own air personality Webb Wilder. WMOT debuted this two part series, Webb Wilder, Last of the Full Grown Men. Webb, of course, plays himself, with Shane Caldwell as Wormy Worsham. the late George “Goober” Lindsey as Dusty Norris, Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals as Captain Jack McCreedy, the late James Griffin of Bread as Lance Murdock, Kathy Mattea as Thelma Newby and Jonell Mosser as Ruby Falls. Jim Hoke served as music director. You can listen to it here for a limited time.

Mole Men Episode 2 A radio drama starring Webb Wilder, Kathy Mattea, Jonell Moser and Shane Caldwell. Listen • 57:03