Liner Notes

WMOT's Most Played Album of 2021: Allison Russell 'Outside Child'

WMOT
Published December 15, 2021 at 7:01 AM CST
2021 Most Played (1920 x 1080 px).png

What a year it was. Of course, we were still in the dungeon of Covid and in the doldrums of quarantine for a good portion of it, but art thrives from adversity. It was a banner year for music.

For those who have been following the Americana Music Movement since its inception, you know that the years have brought great waves of inclusion. That said, this year has brought the sparkle of a many-spangled collection of stellar artists who, in my opinion, represent the very best in American Music.

This list was generated by actual WMOT airplay, and it gives me chills just looking at it. We will give you the opportunity to listen to it on The List, which we will do in three hour segments over the course of the last weekend of 2021 and the first weekend of 2022. I am proud to say we provide a forum for this music at WMOT throughout the year, and it heartens me to see so many of these artists on the Best of the Year lists that seem to be posting daily as the year winds down. Fasten your seatbelt, here we go!

Jessie Scott, WMOT Program Director

Listener's Choice 2021.png

Voting is now open for our annual Listener's Choice Poll. Make your voice heard by voting for your favorite 10 albums played on WMOT in 2021. Vote now!

Full List of Albums played on WMOT in 2021

2021 25 Most Played (1920 x 1080 px).png

Allison RussellOutside Child
Valerie JuneThe Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers
Sierra FerrellLong Time Coming
Parker MillsapBe Here Instead
Amythyst KiahWary + Strange
Christone Kingfish Ingram662
Wallflowers, TheExit Wounds
Shannon McNallyThe Waylon Sessions
Aaron Lee TasjanTasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!
John Hiatt With The Jerry Douglas BandLeftover Feelings
YOLAStand For Myself
Los LobosNative Sons
Son VoltElectro Melodier
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The RealA Few Stars Apart
Rodney CrowellTriage
Black Keys, TheDelta Kream
Jade BirdDifferent Kinds Of Light
Lake Street DiveObviously
James McMurtryThe Horses and the Hounds
Paul ThornNever Too Late To Call
Billy F GibbonsHardware
Jim LauderdaleHope
Ida MaeClick Click Domino
Langhorne SlimStrawberry Mansion
Chris StapletonStarting Over
Flatlanders, TheTreasure Of Love
War And Treaty, TheHearts Town
Maggie RoseHave A Seat
Sturgill SimpsonThe Ballad Of Dood & Juanita
Sturgill SimpsonCuttin' Grass Vol. 2 (The Cowboy Arms Sessions)
Loretta LynnStill Woman Enough
Blackberry SmokeYou Hear Georgia
DawesGood Luck With Whatever
Steve Earle & The DukesJ.T.
Colin LindenbLOW
Jackson BrowneDownhill From Everywhere
Mando SaenzAll My Shame
Sean McConnellA Horrible Beautiful Dream
Sturgill SimpsonCuttin' Grass Vol. 1 (The Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Joachim CooderOver That Road I'm Bound To Go
Hiss Golden MessengerQuietly Blowing It
Todd SniderFirst Agnostic Church Of Hope And Wonder
Shootouts, TheBullseye
Garrison StarrGirl I Used To Be
Rhiannon Giddens (with Francesco Turrisi)They're Calling Me Home
Leftover SalmonBrand New Good Old Days
Tre BurtYou, Yeah, You
Southern Culture On The SkidsAt Home With Southern Culture On The Skids
Morgan WadeReckless
Jimbo Mathus & Andrew BirdThese 13
Oliver WoodAlways Smilin'
Dylan LeBlancPastimes EP
Charley CrockettMusic City USA
Sam MorrowGettin' By On Gettin' Down
Zach BryanQuiet, Heavy Dreams EP
Curtis SalgadoDamage Control
Dave AlvinFrom An Old Guitar: Rare And unreleased Recordings
Various ArtistsBroken Hearts And Dirty Windows:  Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2
LuceroWhen You Found Me
Jeremy IveyWaiting Out The Storm
Tony Joe WhiteSmoke from the Chimney
Randall BramblettPine Needle Fire
Brigitte DeMeyerSeeker
Samantha FishFaster
Shemekia CopelandUncivil War
Jesse DanielBeyond These Walls
Billy StringsRenewal
Natalie HembyPins And Needles
Charley Crockett10 For Slim:  Charley Crockett Sings James Hand
Charlie ParrLast of the Better Days Ahead
MipsoMipso
Steep Canyon RangersArm In Arm
Sue FoleyPinky's Blues
Jason EadyTo The Passage Of Time
Brandi CarlileIn These Silent Days
Tim O'BrienHe Walked On
A.J. CroceBy Request
Kelsey WaldonThey'll Never Keep Us Down
Robert FinleySharecropper's Son
Sarah JaroszWorld On The Ground
Record Company, ThePlay Loud
Strung Like A HorseWHOA!
Nick WaterhousePromenade Blue
Leah BlevinsFirst Time Feeling
Great PeacockForever Worse Better
Brock GonyeaWhere My Heart Is
Veronica LewisYou Ain't Unlucky
Darrin BradburyArtvertisement
Tim EastonYou Don't Really Know Me
Brent CobbKeep 'Em On They Toes
WatchhouseWatchhouse
Various ArtistsThe Next Waltz - Volume 3
Burnt Pines, TheThe Burnt Pines
Danny BurnsHurricane EP
Willie NelsonThat's Life
Waylon PayneBlue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me
YOLAWalk Through Fire
Margo PriceThat's How Rumors Get Started
Pokey LaFargeIn The Blossom Of Their Shade
Hayes CarllYou Get It All
Carsie BlantonLove & Rage
Tedeschi Trucks Band Layla Revisited
CordovasDestiny Hotel
Lone Bellow, TheHalf Moon Light (Deluxe Edition)
Melissa CarperDaddy's Country Gold
Gillian WelchBoots No. 2: The Lost Songs Vol. 3
Gary LourisJump For Joy
Boy GoldenChurch Of Better Daze
Cedric BurnsideI Be Trying
Brother Brothers, TheCalla Lily
Asleep At The WheelHalf A Hundred Years
Selwyn BirchwoodLiving In A Burning House
John R. MillerDepreciated
Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon RandallThe Marfa Tapes
Robert Plant & Alison KraussRaise The Roof
Grace PettisWorking Woman
Jillette JohnsonIt's A Beautiful Day And I Love You
Jackson+SellersBreaking Point
Travis LinvilleI'm Still Here
Shovels & RopeBusted Jukebox, Volume 3
Steel Woods, TheAll Of Your Stones
Ross CooperChasing Old Highs
John Hurlbut & Jorma KaukonenThe River Flows
Felice Brothers, TheFrom Dreams To Dust
John Paul KeithThe Rhythm of the City
Jeffrey FoucaultDeadstock: Uncollected Recordings 2005 to 2020
Barry GibbGreenfields:  The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1
Accidentals, TheVessel
Dallas BurrowDallas Burrow
Brit TaylorReal Me
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsThe Future
Various ArtistsA Sweet Relief Tribute To Joey Spampinato
Edie Brickell & New BohemiansHunter And The Dog Star
Bela FleckMy Bluegrass Heart
Jason Isbell and the 400 UnitGeorgia Blue
Emily BarkerA Dark Murmuration Of Words
High Hawks, TheThe High Hawks
Paula ColeAmerican Quilt
Various ArtistsJohnny Cash:  Forever Words Expanded Edition
Kathleen EdwardsTotal Freedom
NuevoNuevo
Jamestown RevivalFireside With Louis L'Amour - A Collection Of Songs Inspired By Tales From The American West
Dori FreemanTen Thousand Roses
Miko MarksOur Country
Mac LeaphartMusic City Joke
Pony BradshawCalico Jim
Charlie MarieRamble On
Pink Stones, TheIntroducing... The Pink Stones
Carolyn WonderlandTempting Fate
Strand Of OaksIn Heaven
Vincent Neil EmersonVincent Neil Emerson
Martin Sexton2020 Vision EP
Shakey GravesRoll The Bones X
Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, TheDance Songs For Hard Times
Margo PricePerfectly Imperfect At The Ryman
Kacy & Clayton And Marlon WilliamsPlastic Bouquet
Amy Speace With The Orphan BrigadeThere Used To Be Horses Here
WakerFresh Out
Gillian WelchBoots No. 2:  The Lost Songs, Vol 2
Paul CarrackOne On One
Wanda JacksonEncore
Elizabeth CookAftermath
Shannon and the ClamsYear Of The Spider
Rachel BrookeThe Loneliness In Me
Jason RingenbergRhinestoned
Sam WilliamsGlass House Children
HoundmouthGood For You
David HuckfeltRoom Enough, Time Enough
Amanda Anne Platt & the HoneycuttersThe Devil/The Deep Blue Sea
Sara PetiteRare Bird
Neal FrancisIn Plain Sight
JD SimoMind Control
Jesse MalinSad And Beautiful World
Heartless BastardsA Beautiful Life
Liz LongleyFuneral For My Past
Mike YoungerBurning The Big Top Down
Molly Tuttlei'd rather be with you, too EP
S.G. GoodmanOld Time Feeling
Leigh NashThe Tide, Vol. 1
Donovan WoodsWithout People
Joshua Ray WalkerSee You Next Time
Connie SmithCry Of The Heart
Britton Patrick MorganI Wanna Start A Band
Jason Isbell and the 400 UnitReunions
Rodney RiceSame Shirt, Different Day
Ward DavisBlack Cats And Crows
Beta RadioYear Of Love
ShinyribsLate Night TV Gold
Way Down Wanderers, TheMore Like Tomorrow
Clint RobertsRose Songs
Delevantes, TheA Thousand Turns
WynonnaRecollections EP
Various ArtistsThe Ice Road Soundtrack
Carolina StoryDandelion
Band of Heathens, TheStranger
Jayhawks, TheXOXO
Sheryl CrowLive From The Ryman & More
Molly Tuttle...but i'd rather be with you
Legendary Shack ShakersCockadoodledeux
Steve CropperFire It Up
Various ArtistsHighway Butterfly:  The Songs Of Neal Casal
Joan OsborneTrouble And Strife
John NemethStronger Than Strong
Bill And The BellesHappy Again
Deep Dark Woods, TheChanging Faces
Lara Hope and the Ark-TonesHere To Tell The Tale
Stephen FlattCumberland Bones
DarlingsideFish Pond Fish
Jeremy PinnellGoodbye L.A.
Daniel LanoisHeavy Sun
Buffalo NicholsBuffalo Nichols
Avett Brothers, TheThe Third Gleam
Tony KamelBack Down Home
Gillian WelchBoots No. 2:  The Lost Songs, Vol 1
Gov't MuleHeavy Load Blues
Tony TrischkaShall We Hope
Mavericks, TheEn Espanol
Elijah OceanBorn Blue
Lori McKennaThe Balladeer
Leeann AthertonFallen Angel
Reverend FreakchildSupramundane Blues
JP Harris' Dreadful Wind And RainDon't You Marry No Railroad Man
George Thorogood & The DestroyersLive In Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert
Aubrie SellersFar From Home
L.A. EdwardsBlessings From Home EP
Dar WilliamsI'll Meet You Here
Sierra Hull25 Trips 
Zach SchmidtRaise A Banner
Counting CrowsButter Miracle, Suite One
Kenny RobyThe Reservoir
Lucinda WilliamsGood Souls Better Angels
Various ArtistsAmerikinda:  20 Years Of Dualtone
Rachel BaimanCycles
Billy BraggThe Million Things That Never Happened
American AquariumSlappers, Bangers, &  Certified Twangers:  Volume One
Brennen LeighPrairie Love Letter
Panhandlers, TheThe Panhandlers
Suzanne SantoYard Sale
Tom PettyWildflowers & All The Rest
Ruston KellyShape & Destroy
Chris SmitherMore From The Levee
Logan LedgerLogan Ledger
Mike McClureLooking Up
Nathaniel RateliffAnd It's Still Alright
John SmithThe Fray
Church Of RoswellHere Comes Church of Roswell EP
Reckless KellyAmerican Jackpot - American Girls
McKinley JamesStill Standing By
Riley DowningStart It Over
Various Gulf Coast ArtistsA Gulf Coast Christmas
Imaginaries, TheThe Imaginaries
Maia SharpMercy Rising
Willie NelsonThe Willie Nelson Family
Jim KellerBy No Means
Chicks, TheGaslighter
Leon CreekFar From Broken
Ashley MonroeRosegold
Accidentals, TheTime Out EP
Reverend Shawn Amos, TheThe Cause Of It All
Katie PruittExpectations
Noel McKayBlue, Blue, Blue
Various ArtistsOn The Road:  A Tribute To John Hartford
Hayes CarllAlone Together Sessions
Various ArtistsConcord Holiday Collection 2019
Marcus KingEl Dorado
Elliott BroodKeeper
Sean Della CroceIlluminations
Ray Wylie HubbardCo-Starring
Black PumasBlack Pumas
Drive-By TruckersThe New OK
American AquariumLamentations
Secret Sisters, TheSaturn Return
Will HogeTiny Little Movies
Courtney Marie AndrewsOld Flowers
Zachary WilliamsDirty Camaro
Summer DeanBad Romantic
Bill FilipiakMedicine I Need
Jennifer NettlesAlways Like New
Old 97'sTwelfth
Kacey Musgravesstar-crossed
Twisted PineRight Now
Steve Earle & The DukesGhosts Of West Virginia
Watkins Family Hour, Thebrother sister
Allman Betts Band, TheBless Your Heart
Rod GatorFor Louisiana
Wood Brothers, TheKingdom In My Mind
Stephanie LambringAutonomy 
William PrinceGospel First Nation
Brandy ZdanFalcon
WildRoots, TheWildRoots Sessions, Vol. 1
Faye WebsterI Know I'm Funny Haha
Highwomen, TheThe Highwomen
Dirk PowellWhen I Wait For You
Willie NelsonFirst Rose of Spring
Sean RoweThe Darkness Dressed In Colored Lights
Michigan RattlersThat Kind Of Life
Monte Warden & The Dangerous FewMonte Warden & The Dangerous Few
Sacred CowboysSee Sacred Cowboys
Front CountryImpossible World
Ringo StarrZoom In
Hayde Bluegrass OrchestraMigrants
Pokey LaFargeRock Bottom Rhapsody
Jaime WyattNeon Cross
Tyler RamseyFound A Picture Of You EP
Cat RidgewayNice To Meet You
TK & The Holy Know-NothingsThe Incredible Heat Machine
Eric BibbDear America
Mastersons, TheNo Time For Love Songs
Charley CrockettWelcome To Hard Times
Quinn SullivanWide Awake
Robert CrayThat's What I Heard
Josh RitterSee Here, I Have Built You A Mansion EP
Lilly HiattWalking Proof
Stephie JamesThese Days
Suitcase Junket, TheThe End Is New
John HallReclaiming My Time
Margo CilkerPohorylle
Indigo GirlsLook Long
Bella WhiteJust Like Leaving
Ana EggeBetween Us
Billy StringsHome
SteelDrivers, TheBad For You
Samantha CrainA Small Death
K.C. JonesQueen Of The In Between
Chuck ProphetThe Land That Time Forgot
Ashley RayPauline
Iron & WineArchive Series No.5:  Tallahassee Recordings
Emma SwiftBlonde On The Tracks
DumpstaphunkWhere Do We Go From Here
Darrell ScottDarrell Scott Sings The Blues Of Hank Williams
Steel Wheels, TheEveryone A Song Volume 2
John CraigieAsterisk The Universe
Mike Cooley, Patterson Hood, and Jason IsbellLive At The Shoals Theatre
Sonny LandrethBlacktop Run
Whiskey MyersWhiskey Myers
Grace PotterDaylight
Tyler ChildersCountry Squire
Mick Flannery & Susan O'NeillIn The Game
Bob DylanRough And Rowdy Ways
Rock House All Stars, TheStage Fright at 50 - An Ovation from Nashville
Charles Wesley GodwinHow The Mighty Fall
Teddy ThompsonHeartbreaker Please
Arlo McKinleyDie Midwestern
Indigo GirlsHolly Happy Days
Amanda Anne Platt & the HoneycuttersChristmas On A Greyhound Bus
Tommy CastroTommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came To Town
Corb LundAgricultural Tragic 
Randy Rogers and Wade BowenHold My Beer - Volume 2
Sheryl CrowThreads
Mark O'ConnorMarkology II
John MorelandLP5
Caleb CaudleBetter Hurry Up
Andrew BirdHark! (album)
Graham SharpTruer Picture
Colter WallWestern Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs
Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite100 Years Of Blues
Lumineers, TheIII
Brandy ClarkYour Life Is A Record
White Buffalo, TheOn The Widow's Walk
Mary Chapin CarpenterThe Dirt And The Stars
Otis GibbsHoosier National
Dustbowl RevivalIs It You, Is It Me
Early JamesSinging For My Supper
Moot DavisSeven Cities Of Gold
Sarah JaroszBlue Heron Suite
Chatham County LineStrange Fascination
Side PonyLucky Break
Jenny Don't And The SpursFire On The Ridge
Chelsea WilliamsBeautiful And Strange
Della MaeHeadlight
Avett Brothers, TheCloser Than Together
Los LobosLlego Navidad
Newton FaulknerInterference (Of Light)
Mark ErelliBlindsided
Kelsey WaldonWhite Noise/White Lines
Bill TomsKeep Movin' On
G. LoveThe Juice
Whitney RoseWe Still Go To Rodeos
Mavericks, The Play The Hits
Mike And The MoonpiesOne To Grow On
John Hurlbut & Jorma KaukonenThe River Flows Vol 2
North Mississippi AllstarsUp And Rolling
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The RealTurn Off The News (Build A Garden)
Various ArtistsChristmas In Soulsville
Mark GerminoMidnight Carnival
Tanya TuckerWhile I'm Livin'
John Sebastian and Arlen RothExplore The Spoonful Songbook
Gurf MorlixKiss Of The Diamondback
Drive-By TruckersThe Unraveling
James Hunter Six, TheNick Of Time
Tami NeilsonCHICKABOOM!
McCrary Sisters, TheA Very McCrary Christmas
Bruce HornsbyNon-Secure Connection
Webb WilderNight Without Love
Scott MillerChristmas Gift 
Allison MoorerBlood
Esther RoseHow Many Times
Brandy ClarkLife Is A Record (Deluxe Edition)
Martha WainwrightLove Will Be Reborn
Natalie BergmanMercy
Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery BandJust Like Moby Dick
Miss TessThe Moon Is An Ashtray
ShinyribsThe Kringle Tingle
Keb' Mo'Moonlight, Mistletoe & You
Heidi NewfieldThe Barfly Sessions, Vol. 1
FruitionBroken At The Break Of Day
Chris RobertsFeather EP
CejFriend Of The Sky
David BrombergBig Road
Mary ScholzLonesome EP
Keith Richards & The X-Pensive WinosLive At The Hollywood Palladium
Puss N BootsSister
Midnight NorthThere's Always A Story
Jesse DanielRollin' On
Various ArtistsA Dualtone Christmas
Billy SimardSecret
Vivian Leva & Riley CalcagnoVivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
Blitzen TrapperHoly Smokes, Future Jokes
Jack BroadbentMoonshine Blue
Steven GravesAll Alone
Eliza Gilkyson2020
Bonnie WhitmoreLast Will & Testament
Living Sisters, TheHarmony Is Real: Songs For A Happy Holiday
Rylan BrooksIf Wishes Were Horses
Colin HayI Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself
Michaela AnneDesert Dove
Tyler ChildersLong Violent History
Chris ThileLaysongs
Bobby RushRawer Than Raw
Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright RocheI Can Still Hear You
Various ArtistsThe Years: A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada & The Music of Cross Canadian Ragweed 
Teskey Brothers, TheRun Home Slow
Grant-Lee PhillipsYuletide
Appalachian Road ShowTribulation
Suzanne VegaAn Evening Of New York Songs And Stories
Mike Barnett1
FRETLANDCould Have Loved You
Robben FordPure
Brittany HowardJaime
Mindy SmithMy Holiday
Various ArtistsCome On Up To The House:   Women Sing Waits
Rob Ickes & Trey HensleyWorld Full Of Blues
Dallas MooreThe Rain
Fred Neil38 MacDougal
Markus JamesAt The Well
Stoney LaRueOnward 
Hiss Golden MessengerTerms Of Surrender
Andrew Leahey & The HomesteadAmerican Static Vol. 1
Various ArtistsThe Next Waltz - Volume 2
Samoa Wilson with the Jim Kweskin BandI Just Want To Be Horizontal
Chicago FarmerFlyover Country
Cody JinksThe Wanting 
Trae SheehanHello From The End Of The World
Jesse Colin YoungHighway Troubadour
Paul Mark & The Van DorensGravity
Samantha FishKill Or Be Kind
Mo KenneyCovers
Josh RouseThe Holiday Sounds Of Josh Rouse
Mountain Goats, TheGetting Into Knives
Paul CauthenRoom 41
Kris DelmhorstLong Day In The Milky Way
Bonnie BishopThe Walk
This Frontier Needs HeroesGo With The Flow
Steve Martin And The Steep Canyon RangersThe Long-Awaited Album
Chris KnightAlmost Daylight
Anna TivelBlue World
Elvis CostelloHey Clockface
Don BryantYou Make Me Feel
Dianne DavidsonPerigon Full Circle
Dirty Knobs, TheWreckless Abandon
Immediate Family, TheSlippin' And Slidin' EP
Jason Boland & The StragglersThe Light Saw Me
Willie NileThe Day The Earth Stood Still
Braison CyrusJavelina
David RamirezMy Love Is A Hurricane
Van MorrisonThree Chords And The Truth
Milk Carton Kids, TheThe Only Ones EP
Last Bandoleros, TheLive From Texas
Royal Hounds, TheA Whole Lot Of Nothin'
Amanda ShiresFor Christmas
Colin MacleodThe Long Road
Ace Of CupsSing Your Dreams
Sylvie SimmonsBlue on Blue
Jeremiah FraitesPiano Piano
Bret ReillyBluebird
Mastersons, TheRed, White & I Love You Too
Johnny CashBear's Sonic Journals: Live At The Carousel Ballroom 4/24/1968
Cristina VaneNowhere Sounds Lovely
Afton WolfeKings For Sale
Karen MathesonStill Time
Danberrys, TheShine
Kendell MarvelSolid Gold Sounds
Adam Ezra GroupGathering 365 EP
Single Girl, Married GirlThree Generations of Leaving
Anya HinkleEden and Her Borderlands
Jerry JosephBeautiful Madness
Oak Ridge Boys, TheFront Porch Singin'
Stuffy ShmittStuff Happens
Various ArtistsOnce Upon A River (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ric RobertsonCarolina Child
Allman Betts Band, TheDown To The River
Andrew MarlinWitching Hour
Wesley SchultzVignettes
Emily Scott RobinsonAmerican Siren
Ted Russell KampSolitaire
Nashvillains, TheTumbling Down
Justin FarrenPretty Free
Sarah McQuaidThe St Buryan Sessions
Non DuoIn Your Eyes
Andrew MarlinFable & Fire
Beth HartWar In My Mind
Trigger HippyFull Circle & Then Some
BahamasBahamas Live To Tape:  Vol. 1 EP
Loudon Wainwright IIII'd Rather Lead A Band
Scott HirschWindless Day
Grant Lee PhillipsLightning, Show Us Your Stuff
Drew Holcomb & The NeighborsDragons
Two Tracks, TheCheers To Solitude
JD SimoJD Simo
Rod PicottWood, Steel, Dust, & Dreams
Roan YellowthornRediscovered
April Mae & The June BugsBoogie Boo 3
Cary MorinDockside Saints
Shay Martin LovetteScatter & Gather
Erin McKeownKiss Off Kiss
Brian FallonNight Divine
Kelly's LotAnother Sky
Sarah KingThe Hour
Hardened and TemperedHold The Line
Scott H. BiramFever Dreams
Joe ElyLove In The Midst Of Mayhem
Big Star's Third LiveThank You, Friends: Big Star's Third Live...And More

Tags

Liner NotesAlbums of the YearAllison Russell
