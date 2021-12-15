WMOT's Most Played Album of 2021: Allison Russell 'Outside Child'

What a year it was. Of course, we were still in the dungeon of Covid and in the doldrums of quarantine for a good portion of it, but art thrives from adversity. It was a banner year for music.

For those who have been following the Americana Music Movement since its inception, you know that the years have brought great waves of inclusion. That said, this year has brought the sparkle of a many-spangled collection of stellar artists who, in my opinion, represent the very best in American Music.

This list was generated by actual WMOT airplay, and it gives me chills just looking at it. We will give you the opportunity to listen to it on The List, which we will do in three hour segments over the course of the last weekend of 2021 and the first weekend of 2022. I am proud to say we provide a forum for this music at WMOT throughout the year, and it heartens me to see so many of these artists on the Best of the Year lists that seem to be posting daily as the year winds down. Fasten your seatbelt, here we go!

Jessie Scott, WMOT Program Director

