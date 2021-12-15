WMOT's Most Played Album of 2021: Allison Russell 'Outside Child'
What a year it was. Of course, we were still in the dungeon of Covid and in the doldrums of quarantine for a good portion of it, but art thrives from adversity. It was a banner year for music.
For those who have been following the Americana Music Movement since its inception, you know that the years have brought great waves of inclusion. That said, this year has brought the sparkle of a many-spangled collection of stellar artists who, in my opinion, represent the very best in American Music.
This list was generated by actual WMOT airplay, and it gives me chills just looking at it. We will give you the opportunity to listen to it on The List, which we will do in three hour segments over the course of the last weekend of 2021 and the first weekend of 2022. I am proud to say we provide a forum for this music at WMOT throughout the year, and it heartens me to see so many of these artists on the Best of the Year lists that seem to be posting daily as the year winds down. Fasten your seatbelt, here we go!
Jessie Scott, WMOT Program Director
Full List of Albums played on WMOT in 2021
|Allison Russell
|Outside Child
|Valerie June
|The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers
|Sierra Ferrell
|Long Time Coming
|Parker Millsap
|Be Here Instead
|Amythyst Kiah
|Wary + Strange
|Christone Kingfish Ingram
|662
|Wallflowers, The
|Exit Wounds
|Shannon McNally
|The Waylon Sessions
|Aaron Lee Tasjan
|Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!
|John Hiatt With The Jerry Douglas Band
|Leftover Feelings
|YOLA
|Stand For Myself
|Los Lobos
|Native Sons
|Son Volt
|Electro Melodier
|Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
|A Few Stars Apart
|Rodney Crowell
|Triage
|Black Keys, The
|Delta Kream
|Jade Bird
|Different Kinds Of Light
|Lake Street Dive
|Obviously
|James McMurtry
|The Horses and the Hounds
|Paul Thorn
|Never Too Late To Call
|Billy F Gibbons
|Hardware
|Jim Lauderdale
|Hope
|Ida Mae
|Click Click Domino
|Langhorne Slim
|Strawberry Mansion
|Chris Stapleton
|Starting Over
|Flatlanders, The
|Treasure Of Love
|War And Treaty, The
|Hearts Town
|Maggie Rose
|Have A Seat
|Sturgill Simpson
|The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita
|Sturgill Simpson
|Cuttin' Grass Vol. 2 (The Cowboy Arms Sessions)
|Loretta Lynn
|Still Woman Enough
|Blackberry Smoke
|You Hear Georgia
|Dawes
|Good Luck With Whatever
|Steve Earle & The Dukes
|J.T.
|Colin Linden
|bLOW
|Jackson Browne
|Downhill From Everywhere
|Mando Saenz
|All My Shame
|Sean McConnell
|A Horrible Beautiful Dream
|Sturgill Simpson
|Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1 (The Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
|Joachim Cooder
|Over That Road I'm Bound To Go
|Hiss Golden Messenger
|Quietly Blowing It
|Todd Snider
|First Agnostic Church Of Hope And Wonder
|Shootouts, The
|Bullseye
|Garrison Starr
|Girl I Used To Be
|Rhiannon Giddens (with Francesco Turrisi)
|They're Calling Me Home
|Leftover Salmon
|Brand New Good Old Days
|Tre Burt
|You, Yeah, You
|Southern Culture On The Skids
|At Home With Southern Culture On The Skids
|Morgan Wade
|Reckless
|Jimbo Mathus & Andrew Bird
|These 13
|Oliver Wood
|Always Smilin'
|Dylan LeBlanc
|Pastimes EP
|Charley Crockett
|Music City USA
|Sam Morrow
|Gettin' By On Gettin' Down
|Zach Bryan
|Quiet, Heavy Dreams EP
|Curtis Salgado
|Damage Control
|Dave Alvin
|From An Old Guitar: Rare And unreleased Recordings
|Various Artists
|Broken Hearts And Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2
|Lucero
|When You Found Me
|Jeremy Ivey
|Waiting Out The Storm
|Tony Joe White
|Smoke from the Chimney
|Randall Bramblett
|Pine Needle Fire
|Brigitte DeMeyer
|Seeker
|Samantha Fish
|Faster
|Shemekia Copeland
|Uncivil War
|Jesse Daniel
|Beyond These Walls
|Billy Strings
|Renewal
|Natalie Hemby
|Pins And Needles
|Charley Crockett
|10 For Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand
|Charlie Parr
|Last of the Better Days Ahead
|Mipso
|Mipso
|Steep Canyon Rangers
|Arm In Arm
|Sue Foley
|Pinky's Blues
|Jason Eady
|To The Passage Of Time
|Brandi Carlile
|In These Silent Days
|Tim O'Brien
|He Walked On
|A.J. Croce
|By Request
|Kelsey Waldon
|They'll Never Keep Us Down
|Robert Finley
|Sharecropper's Son
|Sarah Jarosz
|World On The Ground
|Record Company, The
|Play Loud
|Strung Like A Horse
|WHOA!
|Nick Waterhouse
|Promenade Blue
|Leah Blevins
|First Time Feeling
|Great Peacock
|Forever Worse Better
|Brock Gonyea
|Where My Heart Is
|Veronica Lewis
|You Ain't Unlucky
|Darrin Bradbury
|Artvertisement
|Tim Easton
|You Don't Really Know Me
|Brent Cobb
|Keep 'Em On They Toes
|Watchhouse
|Watchhouse
|Various Artists
|The Next Waltz - Volume 3
|Burnt Pines, The
|The Burnt Pines
|Danny Burns
|Hurricane EP
|Willie Nelson
|That's Life
|Waylon Payne
|Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me
|YOLA
|Walk Through Fire
|Margo Price
|That's How Rumors Get Started
|Pokey LaFarge
|In The Blossom Of Their Shade
|Hayes Carll
|You Get It All
|Carsie Blanton
|Love & Rage
|Tedeschi Trucks Band
|Layla Revisited
|Cordovas
|Destiny Hotel
|Lone Bellow, The
|Half Moon Light (Deluxe Edition)
|Melissa Carper
|Daddy's Country Gold
|Gillian Welch
|Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs Vol. 3
|Gary Louris
|Jump For Joy
|Boy Golden
|Church Of Better Daze
|Cedric Burnside
|I Be Trying
|Brother Brothers, The
|Calla Lily
|Asleep At The Wheel
|Half A Hundred Years
|Selwyn Birchwood
|Living In A Burning House
|John R. Miller
|Depreciated
|Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
|The Marfa Tapes
|Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
|Raise The Roof
|Grace Pettis
|Working Woman
|Jillette Johnson
|It's A Beautiful Day And I Love You
|Jackson+Sellers
|Breaking Point
|Travis Linville
|I'm Still Here
|Shovels & Rope
|Busted Jukebox, Volume 3
|Steel Woods, The
|All Of Your Stones
|Ross Cooper
|Chasing Old Highs
|John Hurlbut & Jorma Kaukonen
|The River Flows
|Felice Brothers, The
|From Dreams To Dust
|John Paul Keith
|The Rhythm of the City
|Jeffrey Foucault
|Deadstock: Uncollected Recordings 2005 to 2020
|Barry Gibb
|Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1
|Accidentals, The
|Vessel
|Dallas Burrow
|Dallas Burrow
|Brit Taylor
|Real Me
|Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
|The Future
|Various Artists
|A Sweet Relief Tribute To Joey Spampinato
|Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
|Hunter And The Dog Star
|Bela Fleck
|My Bluegrass Heart
|Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
|Georgia Blue
|Emily Barker
|A Dark Murmuration Of Words
|High Hawks, The
|The High Hawks
|Paula Cole
|American Quilt
|Various Artists
|Johnny Cash: Forever Words Expanded Edition
|Kathleen Edwards
|Total Freedom
|Nuevo
|Nuevo
|Jamestown Revival
|Fireside With Louis L'Amour - A Collection Of Songs Inspired By Tales From The American West
|Dori Freeman
|Ten Thousand Roses
|Miko Marks
|Our Country
|Mac Leaphart
|Music City Joke
|Pony Bradshaw
|Calico Jim
|Charlie Marie
|Ramble On
|Pink Stones, The
|Introducing... The Pink Stones
|Carolyn Wonderland
|Tempting Fate
|Strand Of Oaks
|In Heaven
|Vincent Neil Emerson
|Vincent Neil Emerson
|Martin Sexton
|2020 Vision EP
|Shakey Graves
|Roll The Bones X
|Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, The
|Dance Songs For Hard Times
|Margo Price
|Perfectly Imperfect At The Ryman
|Kacy & Clayton And Marlon Williams
|Plastic Bouquet
|Amy Speace With The Orphan Brigade
|There Used To Be Horses Here
|Waker
|Fresh Out
|Gillian Welch
|Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol 2
|Paul Carrack
|One On One
|Wanda Jackson
|Encore
|Elizabeth Cook
|Aftermath
|Shannon and the Clams
|Year Of The Spider
|Rachel Brooke
|The Loneliness In Me
|Jason Ringenberg
|Rhinestoned
|Sam Williams
|Glass House Children
|Houndmouth
|Good For You
|David Huckfelt
|Room Enough, Time Enough
|Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters
|The Devil/The Deep Blue Sea
|Sara Petite
|Rare Bird
|Neal Francis
|In Plain Sight
|JD Simo
|Mind Control
|Jesse Malin
|Sad And Beautiful World
|Heartless Bastards
|A Beautiful Life
|Liz Longley
|Funeral For My Past
|Mike Younger
|Burning The Big Top Down
|Molly Tuttle
|i'd rather be with you, too EP
|S.G. Goodman
|Old Time Feeling
|Leigh Nash
|The Tide, Vol. 1
|Donovan Woods
|Without People
|Joshua Ray Walker
|See You Next Time
|Connie Smith
|Cry Of The Heart
|Britton Patrick Morgan
|I Wanna Start A Band
|Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
|Reunions
|Rodney Rice
|Same Shirt, Different Day
|Ward Davis
|Black Cats And Crows
|Beta Radio
|Year Of Love
|Shinyribs
|Late Night TV Gold
|Way Down Wanderers, The
|More Like Tomorrow
|Clint Roberts
|Rose Songs
|Delevantes, The
|A Thousand Turns
|Wynonna
|Recollections EP
|Various Artists
|The Ice Road Soundtrack
|Carolina Story
|Dandelion
|Band of Heathens, The
|Stranger
|Jayhawks, The
|XOXO
|Sheryl Crow
|Live From The Ryman & More
|Molly Tuttle
|...but i'd rather be with you
|Legendary Shack Shakers
|Cockadoodledeux
|Steve Cropper
|Fire It Up
|Various Artists
|Highway Butterfly: The Songs Of Neal Casal
|Joan Osborne
|Trouble And Strife
|John Nemeth
|Stronger Than Strong
|Bill And The Belles
|Happy Again
|Deep Dark Woods, The
|Changing Faces
|Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones
|Here To Tell The Tale
|Stephen Flatt
|Cumberland Bones
|Darlingside
|Fish Pond Fish
|Jeremy Pinnell
|Goodbye L.A.
|Daniel Lanois
|Heavy Sun
|Buffalo Nichols
|Buffalo Nichols
|Avett Brothers, The
|The Third Gleam
|Tony Kamel
|Back Down Home
|Gillian Welch
|Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol 1
|Gov't Mule
|Heavy Load Blues
|Tony Trischka
|Shall We Hope
|Mavericks, The
|En Espanol
|Elijah Ocean
|Born Blue
|Lori McKenna
|The Balladeer
|Leeann Atherton
|Fallen Angel
|Reverend Freakchild
|Supramundane Blues
|JP Harris' Dreadful Wind And Rain
|Don't You Marry No Railroad Man
|George Thorogood & The Destroyers
|Live In Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert
|Aubrie Sellers
|Far From Home
|L.A. Edwards
|Blessings From Home EP
|Dar Williams
|I'll Meet You Here
|Sierra Hull
|25 Trips
|Zach Schmidt
|Raise A Banner
|Counting Crows
|Butter Miracle, Suite One
|Kenny Roby
|The Reservoir
|Lucinda Williams
|Good Souls Better Angels
|Various Artists
|Amerikinda: 20 Years Of Dualtone
|Rachel Baiman
|Cycles
|Billy Bragg
|The Million Things That Never Happened
|American Aquarium
|Slappers, Bangers, & Certified Twangers: Volume One
|Brennen Leigh
|Prairie Love Letter
|Panhandlers, The
|The Panhandlers
|Suzanne Santo
|Yard Sale
|Tom Petty
|Wildflowers & All The Rest
|Ruston Kelly
|Shape & Destroy
|Chris Smither
|More From The Levee
|Logan Ledger
|Logan Ledger
|Mike McClure
|Looking Up
|Nathaniel Rateliff
|And It's Still Alright
|John Smith
|The Fray
|Church Of Roswell
|Here Comes Church of Roswell EP
|Reckless Kelly
|American Jackpot - American Girls
|McKinley James
|Still Standing By
|Riley Downing
|Start It Over
|Various Gulf Coast Artists
|A Gulf Coast Christmas
|Imaginaries, The
|The Imaginaries
|Maia Sharp
|Mercy Rising
|Willie Nelson
|The Willie Nelson Family
|Jim Keller
|By No Means
|Chicks, The
|Gaslighter
|Leon Creek
|Far From Broken
|Ashley Monroe
|Rosegold
|Accidentals, The
|Time Out EP
|Reverend Shawn Amos, The
|The Cause Of It All
|Katie Pruitt
|Expectations
|Noel McKay
|Blue, Blue, Blue
|Various Artists
|On The Road: A Tribute To John Hartford
|Hayes Carll
|Alone Together Sessions
|Various Artists
|Concord Holiday Collection 2019
|Marcus King
|El Dorado
|Elliott Brood
|Keeper
|Sean Della Croce
|Illuminations
|Ray Wylie Hubbard
|Co-Starring
|Black Pumas
|Black Pumas
|Drive-By Truckers
|The New OK
|American Aquarium
|Lamentations
|Secret Sisters, The
|Saturn Return
|Will Hoge
|Tiny Little Movies
|Courtney Marie Andrews
|Old Flowers
|Zachary Williams
|Dirty Camaro
|Summer Dean
|Bad Romantic
|Bill Filipiak
|Medicine I Need
|Jennifer Nettles
|Always Like New
|Old 97's
|Twelfth
|Kacey Musgraves
|star-crossed
|Twisted Pine
|Right Now
|Steve Earle & The Dukes
|Ghosts Of West Virginia
|Watkins Family Hour, The
|brother sister
|Allman Betts Band, The
|Bless Your Heart
|Rod Gator
|For Louisiana
|Wood Brothers, The
|Kingdom In My Mind
|Stephanie Lambring
|Autonomy
|William Prince
|Gospel First Nation
|Brandy Zdan
|Falcon
|WildRoots, The
|WildRoots Sessions, Vol. 1
|Faye Webster
|I Know I'm Funny Haha
|Highwomen, The
|The Highwomen
|Dirk Powell
|When I Wait For You
|Willie Nelson
|First Rose of Spring
|Sean Rowe
|The Darkness Dressed In Colored Lights
|Michigan Rattlers
|That Kind Of Life
|Monte Warden & The Dangerous Few
|Monte Warden & The Dangerous Few
|Sacred Cowboys
|See Sacred Cowboys
|Front Country
|Impossible World
|Ringo Starr
|Zoom In
|Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra
|Migrants
|Pokey LaFarge
|Rock Bottom Rhapsody
|Jaime Wyatt
|Neon Cross
|Tyler Ramsey
|Found A Picture Of You EP
|Cat Ridgeway
|Nice To Meet You
|TK & The Holy Know-Nothings
|The Incredible Heat Machine
|Eric Bibb
|Dear America
|Mastersons, The
|No Time For Love Songs
|Charley Crockett
|Welcome To Hard Times
|Quinn Sullivan
|Wide Awake
|Robert Cray
|That's What I Heard
|Josh Ritter
|See Here, I Have Built You A Mansion EP
|Lilly Hiatt
|Walking Proof
|Stephie James
|These Days
|Suitcase Junket, The
|The End Is New
|John Hall
|Reclaiming My Time
|Margo Cilker
|Pohorylle
|Indigo Girls
|Look Long
|Bella White
|Just Like Leaving
|Ana Egge
|Between Us
|Billy Strings
|Home
|SteelDrivers, The
|Bad For You
|Samantha Crain
|A Small Death
|K.C. Jones
|Queen Of The In Between
|Chuck Prophet
|The Land That Time Forgot
|Ashley Ray
|Pauline
|Iron & Wine
|Archive Series No.5: Tallahassee Recordings
|Emma Swift
|Blonde On The Tracks
|Dumpstaphunk
|Where Do We Go From Here
|Darrell Scott
|Darrell Scott Sings The Blues Of Hank Williams
|Steel Wheels, The
|Everyone A Song Volume 2
|John Craigie
|Asterisk The Universe
|Mike Cooley, Patterson Hood, and Jason Isbell
|Live At The Shoals Theatre
|Sonny Landreth
|Blacktop Run
|Whiskey Myers
|Whiskey Myers
|Grace Potter
|Daylight
|Tyler Childers
|Country Squire
|Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill
|In The Game
|Bob Dylan
|Rough And Rowdy Ways
|Rock House All Stars, The
|Stage Fright at 50 - An Ovation from Nashville
|Charles Wesley Godwin
|How The Mighty Fall
|Teddy Thompson
|Heartbreaker Please
|Arlo McKinley
|Die Midwestern
|Indigo Girls
|Holly Happy Days
|Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters
|Christmas On A Greyhound Bus
|Tommy Castro
|Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came To Town
|Corb Lund
|Agricultural Tragic
|Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen
|Hold My Beer - Volume 2
|Sheryl Crow
|Threads
|Mark O'Connor
|Markology II
|John Moreland
|LP5
|Caleb Caudle
|Better Hurry Up
|Andrew Bird
|Hark! (album)
|Graham Sharp
|Truer Picture
|Colter Wall
|Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs
|Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
|100 Years Of Blues
|Lumineers, The
|III
|Brandy Clark
|Your Life Is A Record
|White Buffalo, The
|On The Widow's Walk
|Mary Chapin Carpenter
|The Dirt And The Stars
|Otis Gibbs
|Hoosier National
|Dustbowl Revival
|Is It You, Is It Me
|Early James
|Singing For My Supper
|Moot Davis
|Seven Cities Of Gold
|Sarah Jarosz
|Blue Heron Suite
|Chatham County Line
|Strange Fascination
|Side Pony
|Lucky Break
|Jenny Don't And The Spurs
|Fire On The Ridge
|Chelsea Williams
|Beautiful And Strange
|Della Mae
|Headlight
|Avett Brothers, The
|Closer Than Together
|Los Lobos
|Llego Navidad
|Newton Faulkner
|Interference (Of Light)
|Mark Erelli
|Blindsided
|Kelsey Waldon
|White Noise/White Lines
|Bill Toms
|Keep Movin' On
|G. Love
|The Juice
|Whitney Rose
|We Still Go To Rodeos
|Mavericks, The
|Play The Hits
|Mike And The Moonpies
|One To Grow On
|John Hurlbut & Jorma Kaukonen
|The River Flows Vol 2
|North Mississippi Allstars
|Up And Rolling
|Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
|Turn Off The News (Build A Garden)
|Various Artists
|Christmas In Soulsville
|Mark Germino
|Midnight Carnival
|Tanya Tucker
|While I'm Livin'
|John Sebastian and Arlen Roth
|Explore The Spoonful Songbook
|Gurf Morlix
|Kiss Of The Diamondback
|Drive-By Truckers
|The Unraveling
|James Hunter Six, The
|Nick Of Time
|Tami Neilson
|CHICKABOOM!
|McCrary Sisters, The
|A Very McCrary Christmas
|Bruce Hornsby
|Non-Secure Connection
|Webb Wilder
|Night Without Love
|Scott Miller
|Christmas Gift
|Allison Moorer
|Blood
|Esther Rose
|How Many Times
|Brandy Clark
|Life Is A Record (Deluxe Edition)
|Martha Wainwright
|Love Will Be Reborn
|Natalie Bergman
|Mercy
|Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band
|Just Like Moby Dick
|Miss Tess
|The Moon Is An Ashtray
|Shinyribs
|The Kringle Tingle
|Keb' Mo'
|Moonlight, Mistletoe & You
|Heidi Newfield
|The Barfly Sessions, Vol. 1
|Fruition
|Broken At The Break Of Day
|Chris Roberts
|Feather EP
|Cej
|Friend Of The Sky
|David Bromberg
|Big Road
|Mary Scholz
|Lonesome EP
|Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos
|Live At The Hollywood Palladium
|Puss N Boots
|Sister
|Midnight North
|There's Always A Story
|Jesse Daniel
|Rollin' On
|Various Artists
|A Dualtone Christmas
|Billy Simard
|Secret
|Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
|Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
|Blitzen Trapper
|Holy Smokes, Future Jokes
|Jack Broadbent
|Moonshine Blue
|Steven Graves
|All Alone
|Eliza Gilkyson
|2020
|Bonnie Whitmore
|Last Will & Testament
|Living Sisters, The
|Harmony Is Real: Songs For A Happy Holiday
|Rylan Brooks
|If Wishes Were Horses
|Colin Hay
|I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself
|Michaela Anne
|Desert Dove
|Tyler Childers
|Long Violent History
|Chris Thile
|Laysongs
|Bobby Rush
|Rawer Than Raw
|Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche
|I Can Still Hear You
|Various Artists
|The Years: A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada & The Music of Cross Canadian Ragweed
|Teskey Brothers, The
|Run Home Slow
|Grant-Lee Phillips
|Yuletide
|Appalachian Road Show
|Tribulation
|Suzanne Vega
|An Evening Of New York Songs And Stories
|Mike Barnett
|1
|FRETLAND
|Could Have Loved You
|Robben Ford
|Pure
|Brittany Howard
|Jaime
|Mindy Smith
|My Holiday
|Various Artists
|Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits
|Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
|World Full Of Blues
|Dallas Moore
|The Rain
|Fred Neil
|38 MacDougal
|Markus James
|At The Well
|Stoney LaRue
|Onward
|Hiss Golden Messenger
|Terms Of Surrender
|Andrew Leahey & The Homestead
|American Static Vol. 1
|Various Artists
|The Next Waltz - Volume 2
|Samoa Wilson with the Jim Kweskin Band
|I Just Want To Be Horizontal
|Chicago Farmer
|Flyover Country
|Cody Jinks
|The Wanting
|Trae Sheehan
|Hello From The End Of The World
|Jesse Colin Young
|Highway Troubadour
|Paul Mark & The Van Dorens
|Gravity
|Samantha Fish
|Kill Or Be Kind
|Mo Kenney
|Covers
|Josh Rouse
|The Holiday Sounds Of Josh Rouse
|Mountain Goats, The
|Getting Into Knives
|Paul Cauthen
|Room 41
|Kris Delmhorst
|Long Day In The Milky Way
|Bonnie Bishop
|The Walk
|This Frontier Needs Heroes
|Go With The Flow
|Steve Martin And The Steep Canyon Rangers
|The Long-Awaited Album
|Chris Knight
|Almost Daylight
|Anna Tivel
|Blue World
|Elvis Costello
|Hey Clockface
|Don Bryant
|You Make Me Feel
|Dianne Davidson
|Perigon Full Circle
|Dirty Knobs, The
|Wreckless Abandon
|Immediate Family, The
|Slippin' And Slidin' EP
|Jason Boland & The Stragglers
|The Light Saw Me
|Willie Nile
|The Day The Earth Stood Still
|Braison Cyrus
|Javelina
|David Ramirez
|My Love Is A Hurricane
|Van Morrison
|Three Chords And The Truth
|Milk Carton Kids, The
|The Only Ones EP
|Last Bandoleros, The
|Live From Texas
|Royal Hounds, The
|A Whole Lot Of Nothin'
|Amanda Shires
|For Christmas
|Colin Macleod
|The Long Road
|Ace Of Cups
|Sing Your Dreams
|Sylvie Simmons
|Blue on Blue
|Jeremiah Fraites
|Piano Piano
|Bret Reilly
|Bluebird
|Mastersons, The
|Red, White & I Love You Too
|Johnny Cash
|Bear's Sonic Journals: Live At The Carousel Ballroom 4/24/1968
|Cristina Vane
|Nowhere Sounds Lovely
|Afton Wolfe
|Kings For Sale
|Karen Matheson
|Still Time
|Danberrys, The
|Shine
|Kendell Marvel
|Solid Gold Sounds
|Adam Ezra Group
|Gathering 365 EP
|Single Girl, Married Girl
|Three Generations of Leaving
|Anya Hinkle
|Eden and Her Borderlands
|Jerry Joseph
|Beautiful Madness
|Oak Ridge Boys, The
|Front Porch Singin'
|Stuffy Shmitt
|Stuff Happens
|Various Artists
|Once Upon A River (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|Ric Robertson
|Carolina Child
|Allman Betts Band, The
|Down To The River
|Andrew Marlin
|Witching Hour
|Wesley Schultz
|Vignettes
|Emily Scott Robinson
|American Siren
|Ted Russell Kamp
|Solitaire
|Nashvillains, The
|Tumbling Down
|Justin Farren
|Pretty Free
|Sarah McQuaid
|The St Buryan Sessions
|Non Duo
|In Your Eyes
|Andrew Marlin
|Fable & Fire
|Beth Hart
|War In My Mind
|Trigger Hippy
|Full Circle & Then Some
|Bahamas
|Bahamas Live To Tape: Vol. 1 EP
|Loudon Wainwright III
|I'd Rather Lead A Band
|Scott Hirsch
|Windless Day
|Grant Lee Phillips
|Lightning, Show Us Your Stuff
|Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
|Dragons
|Two Tracks, The
|Cheers To Solitude
|JD Simo
|JD Simo
|Rod Picott
|Wood, Steel, Dust, & Dreams
|Roan Yellowthorn
|Rediscovered
|April Mae & The June Bugs
|Boogie Boo 3
|Cary Morin
|Dockside Saints
|Shay Martin Lovette
|Scatter & Gather
|Erin McKeown
|Kiss Off Kiss
|Brian Fallon
|Night Divine
|Kelly's Lot
|Another Sky
|Sarah King
|The Hour
|Hardened and Tempered
|Hold The Line
|Scott H. Biram
|Fever Dreams
|Joe Ely
|Love In The Midst Of Mayhem
|Big Star's Third Live
|Thank You, Friends: Big Star's Third Live...And More