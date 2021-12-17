Nashville’s Café Rooster Records Releases “Called To Love”, A Holiday Album To Benefit SAFPAW

In the true spirit of the season, Nashville’s Café Rooster Records is raising money for The Southern Alliance For People and Animal Welfare (SAFPAW) and their Toy Drive for Kids Living in Poverty. It’s a different twist on what’s become an annual tradition in Nashville; musicians getting together at the holidays to record a song for SAFPAW. Typically, a recording of a Bob Dylan cover spearheaded by Tim Easton and released by Café Rooster Records, this year the independent record label released, Called To Love , a compilation of original Christmas songs. The album is out now, exclusively at Bandcamp with 100% of the proceeds benefiting SAFPAW.

SAFPAW has been serving Nashville’s homeless population and their pets since 1998, as well as helping housed folks living in poverty. SAFPAW’s founder, Laurie Green had this to say about the annual toy drive: "Of all the harm that poverty does, when it causes harm to children and animals it hurts and haunts me the most. That's why I started this toy drive. All year round we deal in needs. For a couple of months leading up to Christmas, it is about sparkly joy. From the beginning I said a hard NO to anything used. Not for my kids! Only new and shiny will do. I want the holidays to be about what they want and not what they need. I want their den to be filled with empty boxes that a toy came out of. For one morning I want poverty to not define their world. I want them to know that poverty is not forever, and I want their parents and guardians to know that we care so much that we don't even want them to know our names. This is all about dignity and joy and enough to go around."

Café Rooster Records’ co-founder, Sally Jaye is the chairperson for this year’s toy drive and came up with this creative way to help SAFPAW continue their mission of serving those in need, especially during the holidays and during these times of Covid, while still including a collection of Nashville artists. Sally added, “Each Christmas, Laurie puts her heart and soul into raising money, making sure the children of the people she serves have Christmas gifts. Living in poverty for children is a daily struggle.”

Artists that contributed to Called To Love :

India Ramey, Meiko, Calico the Band (Jaime Wyatt, Manda Mosher, KP Hawthorn), Jon Byrd, Deeohgee (formerly Blackfoot Gypsies, Zach Schmidt, No. 1 Knife (Brian Wright and Sally Jaye), Amy Speace, Megan Palmer, Thayer Sarrano and Tim Easton.

SAFPAW also helps the animals of those in need. They have spayed or neutered and vaccinated more than 10,000 dogs and cats in Davidson County. Since 2001 they have focused solely on pets belonging to folks who are homeless or housed but live at or below the poverty level.

This weekend on 89.5 WMOT, I’ll feature a few songs from the album for The Local Brew Holiday Edition, Sunday at 8am with a replay Monday at 7pm.

Here’s the brand new video for India Ramey’s "Cocktail For Christmas" and the last group video before the lockdown, a cover of Bob Dylan's "All I Really Wanna Do". Stay through the credits to see if you recognized some of these familiar faces! Happy Holidays.

India Ramey