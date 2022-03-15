SZLACHETKA Premieres Video For “Hand Me Down Heart” With Katie Cole

To get to know Matthew Szlachetka, spend some time with the songs he’s released from his upcoming album, Young Heart, Old Soul. It’s like a soundtrack to his journey from his time and experiences living in Los Angeles to becoming a Nashville based singer and songwriter. The album was produced by Scott Underwood, the Grammy-winning co-founder of Train, and recorded mostly at Blackbird Studios in Nashville. He consistently delivers Americana music steeped in the stories of what most people want in life, the pursuit of happiness, peace and comfort and about what we often go through to get there. His songs are relatable and memorable. Szlachetka is an avid vinyl record collector as well and has his own Ditty TV program, Vinyl Recipes, which combines his love of music, cooking, and cocktails. The album is available on vinyl from the artist but hasn't officially been released yet.

“Hand Me Down Heart” is the newest song he’s given us and he wrote this one with Nashville based Australian singer and songwriter, Katie Cole, who has been featured here in Liner Notes and on The Local Brew Hour. Szlachetka had this to say about writing this song with Cole, “We both wanted to drive home the idea that all of your experience brings you to where you are currently in life. These experiences, both ups and downs in life make us who we are, what we do and who we love. The song is a celebration of all that. Be present and at the same time, honor your past.”

The video is a stripped-down performance featuring Szlachetka and Cole and it debuts today in Liner Notes.