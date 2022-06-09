First Listen: Rising Star Jordan Fletcher Set to Release New Song in Tribute to Father

Father's Day is a holiday that has been celebrated since the middle ages. But its history in the United States is not actually that long. President Johnson was the first to recognize Father's Day as a designated holiday in the U.S. In 1966, he issued a presidential proclamation designating the third Sunday of June as "Fathers' day." Six years later - after much debate and litigation over whether or not it should become an official holiday, the bill passed both houses of Congress with little opposition. It was signed into law by President Nixon.

While this holiday (June 19th) is a celebration for many families, with boocoodles of ties, coffee mugs, and t-shirts emblazoned with '"World's Best Dad" being given to fathers, stepdads, surrogate parents, and even some mothers, it can also be a challenging time for some. Folks who don't have a stable relationship with their dad, or any for that matter, can find the day to be a little heartbreaking. They see the tributes declared across social media, the feel-good commercials, or other situations celebrating the dads who have made a significant impact in their children's lives - and it can feel like a gut-punch or a feeling of emptiness.

But the folks who may feel the worst of all may be the people who loved and cherished a father who has passed away.

This loss inspired Jordan Fletcher's new song, "Death & Taxes" (out June 10th). It's a song centered around advice from his father, which he wants to pass on to his son. It's a list of "dadisms" that Fletcher once took for granted. However, as he recalls them now, as he raises his own son, the wisdom of his father's words starts to ring true. It's a laundry list of age-old advice, like how life is never going to be fair, early to bed, early to rise, money and time don't grow on trees, and the only thing you can count on is death and taxes, and your family. It's a rollicking tribute filled with an upbeat nostalgia that focuses on joy rather than loss.

Fletcher is from Jacksonville, FL, but you'll be able to hear the Nashville in his voice when he sings his stories. He's been releasing singles since 2016, culminating with his debut EP, True Stories, released earlier this year and produced by Dave Cobb (Prine, Isbell, Stapleton, AND Simpson). He's already racked up millions of streams, and he is yet to release a full-length album (that may be coming later this year, out on Triple Tiger Records). He was named one of Sirius XM's 2021 Highway Finds, has already made his Grand Ole Opry debut, and is playing tonight at CMSfest. If this isn't a musician on the rise, I don't know what one is.

WMOT is excited to premiere Fletcher's new song, "Death & Taxes," and we hope you share it with the fathers who you appreciate - they'll truly feel the love that went into making this song.