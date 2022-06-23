Listen: Bluebird 40th Anniversary Radio Special

The Bluebird Cafe is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month of June. They have an amazing history as a venue at the heart of Music City, with its focus on the craft of song and the artists that have come through this iconic epicenter.

The Bluebird continues to uplift songwriters and highlight new talent, as we explore the past and present in this radio special. General Manager, Erika Wollam Nichols, is Jessie Scott's guest co-host for the hour, featuring music from Steve Earle, Guy Clark, Kim Richey, and Mickey Guyton and more. Much of this special includes music that was recorded at The Bluebird Cafe.