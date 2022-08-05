Finally Friday with Mabilene and The Damn Quails

Mabilene is a soulful singer originally from the west coast but now residing in Nashville, who weaves lush tales of love, heartache, and self-discovery with her Jordan Lehning-produced debut The Other Side. It showcases an effortlessly beautiful voice set to exquisite strings, backed by an expert rhythm section to create a stunning tapestry of rich soul with a pop sensibility.

The album is a rich and textured exploration of the human experience. Drawing on influences as diverse as jazz, blues, soul, and rock, Mabilene creates a unique sound that is both timeless and fresh. Growing up in a house filled with country and pop music, Mabilene’s parents' record collection introduced her to the legends she now cites as influences: Linda Ronstadt, Dolly Parton, and Emmylou Harris. Her father's love for Springsteen’s Born In The USA and timeless albums like The Beatles' Rubber Soul were the sounds she looked to as inspiration while making the album.

The Other Side is a powerful debut album from Mabilene. She has a gift for creating catchy melodies and lyrics that stay with you long after the last note has been played.

Mabilene performs "Against The Wall," "Old Magnolia," "Paper Trails," and "The Other Side" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.

The Damn Quails are a rootsy country-rock band from Oklahoma, and their new album Clouding Up Your City is a heartland jewel. The group's sound is classic Americana, with twangy guitars and fiddle solos riding atop a steady groove. The lyrics are full of vivid images of small-town life, and the album's overall mood is one of nostalgia and longing.

Produced by fellow Okie and sometime Quail John Calvin Abney (known for his own solo output as well as being John Moreland's consigliere), Clouding Up Your City is a warm, rich record that you'll only find on an album tracked live. With its mix of styles and emotions, the record is a rich and rewarding album. The Damn Quails are a band to keep an eye on.

The Damn Quails perform "Monsters," "Peace In The Valley (King Of The Hill,)" "Someone Else's City," and "California Open Invitation," for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.