Finally Friday with Mabilene and The Damn Quails

WMOT | By Rachel Hurley
Published August 5, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT
Mabilene and The Damn Quails

Mabilene is a soulful singer originally from the west coast but now residing in Nashville, who weaves lush tales of love, heartache, and self-discovery with her Jordan Lehning-produced debut The Other Side. It showcases an effortlessly beautiful voice set to exquisite strings, backed by an expert rhythm section to create a stunning tapestry of rich soul with a pop sensibility.

The album is a rich and textured exploration of the human experience. Drawing on influences as diverse as jazz, blues, soul, and rock, Mabilene creates a unique sound that is both timeless and fresh. Growing up in a house filled with country and pop music, Mabilene’s parents' record collection introduced her to the legends she now cites as influences: Linda Ronstadt, Dolly Parton, and Emmylou Harris. Her father's love for Springsteen’s Born In The USA and timeless albums like The Beatles' Rubber Soul were the sounds she looked to as inspiration while making the album.

The Other Side is a powerful debut album from Mabilene. She has a gift for creating catchy melodies and lyrics that stay with you long after the last note has been played.

Mabilene performs "Against The Wall," "Old Magnolia," "Paper Trails," and "The Other Side" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.

The Damn Quails are a rootsy country-rock band from Oklahoma, and their new album Clouding Up Your City is a heartland jewel. The group's sound is classic Americana, with twangy guitars and fiddle solos riding atop a steady groove. The lyrics are full of vivid images of small-town life, and the album's overall mood is one of nostalgia and longing.

Produced by fellow Okie and sometime Quail John Calvin Abney (known for his own solo output as well as being John Moreland's consigliere), Clouding Up Your City is a warm, rich record that you'll only find on an album tracked live. With its mix of styles and emotions, the record is a rich and rewarding album. The Damn Quails are a band to keep an eye on.

The Damn Quails perform "Monsters," "Peace In The Valley (King Of The Hill,)" "Someone Else's City," and "California Open Invitation," for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.

Rachel Hurley
Rachel Hurley is the Content Manager for WMOT, managing their website content and social media feeds. She currently travels and lives in an RV with her two dogs. She calls home any place she can plug into shore power.
    It’s true that for many people Friday is the end of the work week and the weekend is a chance for rest and personal pursuits. Of course that’s not true for everyone so let’s remember the servers and drivers and cops and so forth who work weekends for the good of everyone. But hopefully what we all have in common is that we can take an hour at lunch time on Friday to enjoy killer music over our video feeds, phones, radios and smart speakers. Because we’re back at it on Aug. 5 with honest songwriting from Nashville’s Mabilene and midwestern folk rock band The Damn Quails.