Amanda Colleen Williams Debuts New Video For, “I Am Saved” During Suicide Prevention Week

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide is preventable. We are in the middle of National Suicide Prevention Week. Nashville singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Amanda Colleen Williams (She’s Tired of Boys Garth Brooks) teamed up with John Hamlin (East Nashville: Somewhere Over the River) during the pandemic and created a mini-movie for a song from Williams’ album, Appalachian Kid called “I Am Saved”.

Both Williams and Hamlin have experienced the devastating loss of loved ones to suicide. Hamlin said, “After I lost my daughter Emily to a heart attack, I went into a very dark place for a few years. My artistic work and the beauty of creating alongside music that moved me was what pulled me back and saved me from joining her.” Williams added, “It’s a pain too many of us know too well, “losing a loved one to suicide. We hope this video and song can help people who are hurting.”

The video for “I Am Saved” with words and music by Pete Garfinkel and Amanda Colleen Williams, was directed by John Hamlin. “The concept hit me from the moment John showed me his story board and told me about his vision,” said Williams.

John Hamlin

Next month in Nashville, more than 1,500 people from throughout the area are expected to take part in the annual Nashville Music Row Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Middle Tennessee chapter. The walk takes place at Owen Bradley Park on Music Row, October 29th. Anyone can call or text 988 for help, or text TALK to 741741.

Amanda Colleen Williams is a singer-songwriter, venue owner, educator, music publisher. She graduated from college in Boston magna cum laude, with a degree in Music Business and Management, is the daughter of Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member, Kim Williams and engages in many different aspects of music. Williams is regularly called on to speak as a non-attorney copyright expert at government institutions including the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and U.S. Embassies and Consulates worldwide. She is currently piloting a program with the U.S. Department of State called Arts Envoy IPR, combining arts diplomacy and intellectual property rights education. She wrote the song, “She’s Tired of Boys” with Garth Brooks, it’s on his 2014 Man Against the Machine album. Her twelve-track album, Appalachia Kid is out now.

“I Am Saved”