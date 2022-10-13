WMOT Honors Loretta Lynn

WMOT honored the life and music of the late Loretta Lynn this week with an hour-long special featuring 18 of her iconic songs. Artists sent in thoughts and stories about her songwriting, recordings and her spirit and the impact she had on their careers. We wanted you to be able to hear these tributes from India Ramey, Charley Crockett, Buddy Miller, Sunny Sweeney and Willi Carlisle alongside the songs, exactly as they aired Tuesday night on WMOT. Loretta Lynn passed away in her sleep at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee October 4th at the age of 90.