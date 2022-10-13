© 2022 WMOT
Liner Notes

WMOT Honors Loretta Lynn

WMOT | By Ana Lee
Published October 13, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT
Loretta Lynn_LA Times.jpg

WMOT honored the life and music of the late Loretta Lynn this week with an hour-long special featuring 18 of her iconic songs. Artists sent in thoughts and stories about her songwriting, recordings and her spirit and the impact she had on their careers. We wanted you to be able to hear these tributes from India Ramey, Charley Crockett, Buddy Miller, Sunny Sweeney and Willi Carlisle alongside the songs, exactly as they aired Tuesday night on WMOT. Loretta Lynn passed away in her sleep at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee October 4th at the age of 90.

Ana Lee
Ana Lee is the host and producer of "The Local Brew," a weekly radio show plus a live showcase for Nashville based artists. She hosts mid-days on 89.5 WMOT Roots Radio, Nashville, is a voice over artist and curator of musical experiences for events.
    Loretta Lynn’s bold and open-hearted voice cut through the din of the honky tonk, the distortion of the AM radio dial and the oppressive silence that protected post-War sexism. That voice was silenced on Tuesday morning when the iconic artist died at the age of 90 at her home in Hurricane Mills, TN, but she leaves a legacy of candor, empathy, courage and resilience that influenced American music and culture as much as any singer-songwriter born in the 20th century.