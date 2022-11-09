Zach & Maggie Bring Playfulness To Their Virtuosic Skill, With A Nod To Paul Simon

Nashville husband and wife duo Zach & Maggie have showcased their musical talent alongside some of the roots music scene’s most well-known artists on some of the country's most revered stages, including Carnegie Hall, The Grand Ole Opry, and the Kennedy Center, performing with Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Vince Gill and many others. They’ve been building their own catalog of songs and ideas via their YouTube and Instagram pages over the last few years and are preparing to release their first full length album, The Elephant in The Room in January of 2023. They’ve released two singles, the contemplative “Robin” which you may have caught on a recent episode of The Local Brew Hour and the latest, “Caesar Said to Brutus” was released last week. With an obvious nod to Paul Simon’s classic, “You Can Call Me Al”, the video for this new release is upbeat and fun and very much like it’s inspiration, right down to what looks like the exact same chairs and the song is a light hearted collection of vignettes. Of the song, the band offers , “Its meaning is loosely based on a character whose overconfidence in understanding another culture's issues just makes him sound kind of ridiculous.”

Zach & Maggie released another version of the video today, side by side with the video for “You Can Call Me Al”.

The album is an eclectic collection of short stories put to music in collaboration with producer Seth Earnest at Farmland Studios in Nashville. On the making of the record, the band said, “We spent wet and gray days in this low-ceilinged clubhouse-like space, filled with more laughs and quirky musical ideas than we ever could have hoped for. After sharing with the band that we were searching for unique sounds and ideas for the album that most artists aren't often able to use while playing behind major pop and country records, they were happy to oblige, providing instruments we'd never seen before, and obscure reference material for inspiration.”

Listen for “Caesar Said to Brutus” on the Local Brew Hour this weekend at 89.5 WMOT or wmot.org. The Local Brew Hour airs Sundays at 8am, replays Mondays at 7pm and is available On Demand at wmot.org.

“Caesar Said to Brutus”