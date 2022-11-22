Nashville's Music Community Comes Together For The Ninth Year To Cover Bob Dylan For SAFPAW

This year marks the ninth consecutive gathering of Nashville’s creative community to record a Bob Dylan song to help raise funds and awareness for SAFPAW, The Southern Alliance for People and Animal Welfare. Tim Easton has spearheaded this initiative each year and this time, Steve Poltz took the lead on Dylan’s “Forever Young”, a song he often performs to close his live shows. Poltz said of this year’s project, “Stacie does such great work every year along with Tim and all the other musicians. I feel so lucky to live here and be around all this talent. Everyone gave so graciously of their time. I hope this video brings more awareness to the plight some of these folks have as the winter months approach. We can always step up and do more for those that have fallen upon hard times.” Stacie Huckeba added, “I’m so grateful for Tim & Steve and the whole crew for jumping in for all these years. The annual video helps SAFPAW raise funds all year long and helps raise awareness of the winter drive I coordinate for them each year. I’m blessed that so many talented people donate their time to this project!” Nashville producer and drummer, Ken Coomer offered up his Cartoon Moon Studio for the recording that took place October 26th.

Founded by Nashville resident, Laurie Green, SAFPAW has been serving Nashville’s homeless population and their pets since 1998, as well as helping housed folks living in poverty. In addition to Laurie’s daily work in the community and the winter drive Stacie helps to coordinate, Laurie puts together a toy drive each year saying, "Of all the harm that poverty does, when it causes harm to children and animals it hurts and haunts me the most. That's why I started this toy drive. All year round we deal in needs. For a couple of months leading up to Christmas, it is about sparkly joy. From the beginning, I said a hard NO to anything used. Not for my kids! Only new and shiny will do. I want the holidays to be about what they want and not what they need. I want their den to be filled with empty boxes that a toy came out of. For one morning I want poverty to not define their world. I want them to know that poverty is not forever, and I want their parents and guardians to know that we care so much that we don't even want them to know our names. This is all about dignity and joy and enough to go around.”

SAFPAW also serves as an active homeless outreach organization and runs a small transitional post-recovery house for women. Learn more about this year’s toy drive and how you can help here: SAFPAW. We’ve already experienced extremely cold temperatures in Nashville this year with many nights below freezing and it’s not even officially winter for another month. The Metro Warming Shelter at 3230 Brick Church Pike has been open for several nights in a row. They have kennels for pets, bus passes are available, and they provide hot meals and showers from 7pm to 7am. Find out more here: Nashville’s Cold Weather Community Response Plan.

2022 SAFPAW SONG & VIDEO PARTICIPANTS:

Steve Poltz, lead vocals, rhythm guitar

Ken Coomer, drums

Ted Pecchio, bass

Anthony DaCosta, lead guitar

Paul Thacker, saxophones

Choir Members: Suzie Brown, Jon Latham, Audrey Weis, Brian Wright, Chuck Mead, Gina Frary Bacon, Langhorne Slim, Megan Palmer, Judy Blank, John Cowan and Amelia White

Tim Easton, producer

Gabe Masterson, engineer, producer

Scot Sax, director

Madison Thorn, film, still photography

Laurie Greene, SAFPAW director

Stacie Huckeba, coordinator

Bob Dylan, songwriter

SAFPAW also helps the animals of those in need. They have spayed or neutered and vaccinated more than 10,000 dogs and cats in Davidson County. Since 2001 they have focused solely on pets belonging to folks who are homeless or housed but live at or below the poverty level.

Listen to 89.5 WMOT today to hear “Forever Young” at 6:30am and 6:30pm as our featured Daily Local Brew song.

Steve Poltz and Nashville Artists for SAFPAW – “Forever Young”