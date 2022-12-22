© 2022 WMOT
Liner Notes

Vote in our Listeners Poll for Your Top 10 Albums Played on WMOT in 2022

Published December 22, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST

It's been an incredible year of music on WMOT, one in which we've played albums from across the Americana genre.

Now it's your turn to pick your favorites by voting in our end of the year Listeners Pick Poll. We'll tally up your votes after the New Year's holiday and post them here on WMOT.org.

You can hear our Listeners Pick Tuesday Night Special with Jessie Scott January 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. on WMOT 89.5 FM, streaming on the WMOT app and WMOT.org.

Liner Notes WMOT Year End ListWMOT Roots Radio
  • Most played song 1920.png
    Liner Notes
    WMOT’S Most Played 100 Songs of 2022
    Our year-end list of the most played songs of 2022 features 100 songs by Grammy winners and current nominees, Americana Honors & Awards winners, newcomers, and veterans. Listen December 20 at 7 p.m. for our Tuesday Night Special featuring songs from the list.
  • Update2022 MOST PLAYED ON WMOT (1920 × 1080 px).png
    Liner Notes
    WMOT's Most Played 100 Albums of 2022
    WMOT's Top 10 albums represent sonic diversity- from legends like Bonnie Raitt digging into the blues to Bluegrass breakout Molly Tuttle returning to her roots. See the top 100 albums played on WMOT in 2022 and be listening for the 89 and a half Top Spins of 2022 Countdown in two parts. The first starts with our number 1 album and ends with 45- that will be played on December 30 starting at 2pm and replaying at 7am on December 31. The first weekend in January, we will bring you #46 through 90 at those same times.